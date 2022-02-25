Popular buys some of its technological services from Evertec

Popular, Inc., together with its main subsidiary Banco Popular de Puerto Rico (BPPR), announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Evertec, Inc. to acquire certain technology assets dedicated exclusively to offering services to clients of the financial institution. .

Specifically, it is about the acquisition of the digital banking application Mi Bancoboth at the retail and commercial level, cash handling service for business customers (Web Cash Manager–Commercial Cash Management service), claims handling, control of the branch platform for opening and maintaining accountsas well as, the handling and receipt of deposit and credit requests through all channels.

The approximately $196.6 million transaction will give Popular control of the applications, vendor relationships, intellectual property and employees used by Evertec to provide all of the aforementioned purchased services. In addition, it establishes that Evertec will cease to be a subsidiary of Popular Inc. and establishes the sale of the common shares on the open market that the banking corporation currently owns.

With this acquisition, Popular hopes to accelerate the ongoing digital transformation and continue to improve the customer experience and will add over 175 Evertec employees and contractors, who today support the services provided in BPPR channels.

“Financial technology is evolving rapidly. The increase in expectations to digitize and improve the experience of our clients requires that we are constantly evaluating and investing in our resources. This transaction will improve services to our clients, and will allow us to have greater flexibility to meet their demands. Evertec will continue to be a key and strategic partner and we look forward to continuing to work together to continue building our payment strategy,” said Ignacio Álvarez, President and CEO of Popular, Inc.

The amendments to the contracts already established will eliminate the right of exclusivity between both companies for the services and project the reduction of service costs as a result of price discounts and limits on price increases based on the consumer price index.

It was indicated, through written communication, that the amount of the transaction of $196.6 million will materialize with the delivery of 4,588,955 common shares of Evertec in the hands of Popular and valued at $42.84 per share. Upon completion of the transaction, Popular’s ownership interest in Evertec is expected to be approximately 10.5%.

The trade deal is expected to close on or before June 30, 2022.

As part of the transaction, Popular has also agreed to reduce its voting interest in Evertec to below 4.5%, through a sale of Evertec’s common shares or the conversion of such shares to non-voting preferred shares. Popular expects to reduce its stake in Evertec to below 4.5% after closing and intends to return to its shareholders, through the repurchase of common shares, the post-tax proceeds resulting from such sale, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals. necessary.