Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS: 500 hp and very fast at the Nurburgring

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS makes its official debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show. It is a mid-engined supercar designed to give the best on the track. And right on the legendary Nurburgring circuit has already proved to be very fast, as the manufacturer himself had told some time ago when he offered a small preview of this model. Now, with its official debut, we can discover all its secrets. In the final stage of the set-up adjustments, Porsche’s brand ambassador Jörg Bergmeister completed the 20,832-kilometer circuit in 7: 09,300 minutes. The GT4 RS tackled the shorter version of the track, of 20.6 km, previously used as a benchmark, in 7: 04.511 minutes, which is 23.6 seconds less than the 718 Cayman GT4 For those wishing to put it in the garage, the price starts from 147.471 euros. Deliveries will start from March 2022.

VERY CAREFUL AERODYNAMICS

The goal of the Porsche technicians was to obtain the maximum aerodynamic efficiency possible. The most important change concerns the presence of the new fixed rear wing which derives from that of the racing Porsche 911 RSR GT. Other aerodynamic innovations include the presence of eye-catching air intakes on the front wheel arches, an aerodynamically optimized underbody coating with connected rear diffuser, a multiple adjustment front diffuser and the front spoiler edge with sideblade. To all this is added a ground clearance of less than 30 mm compared to that of the 718 Cayman. All this work on aerodynamics made it possible to achieve approximately 25% higher downforce than that of the GT4 in the Performance mode reserved for track use. Porsche didn’t just improve aerodynamics. In fact, the manufacturer has also worked to reduce weight. The new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS weighs 1,415 kg, with a full tank and without the driver, which is 35 kg less than the 718 GT4 with PDK.

To achieve this, Porsche has worked on several details. For example, it was used carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) for components such as the hood and front wings. With the aim of further improving the driving dynamics, the manufacturer also intervened with some modifications to the chassis. And for those who want more in terms of driving dynamics, there is the Weissach optional package which introduces even more refined aerodynamics. In addition, it allows for titanium tailpipes and 20-inch forged magnesium wheels instead of 20-inch forged aluminum wheels.

LOTS OF POWER