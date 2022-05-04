Post Covid, 50-year-olds with 70-year-old intellectual abilities: study on the severe form

A survey conducted by the University of Cambridge and Imperial College London, published in eClinicalMedicine from The Lancet, highlighted important cognitive deficits in patients hospitalized for Covid-19 infection. The results are not comforting: fears that the coronavirus left, directly or indirectly, some also lasting traces on the cognitive abilities of the most serious patients they were already there, research has done nothing but corroborate them.

MIND ALSO AGES 20 YEARS AFTER SEVERE INFECTION

The researchers examined 46 patients hospitalized between March and July 2020, in ordinary Covid wards or in intensive care units, 16 of whom needed mechanical ventilation. About six months later the acute phase of the disease were subjected to cognitive tests which, among others, assessed the mnemonic faculties and the level of attention, as well as estimates on the levels of anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorders. Not being able to have, for intuitive reasons, the same measurements of the subjects before they contracted Covid, the researchers selected ten control individuals for each patient who did not have the disease and who were compatible in terms of age and origin. “And the first time which is made a such rigorous assessment of the effects of a severe Covid infection“says the University of Cambridge. Those who had overcome the disease highlighted a greater cognitive slowness and generally lower capabilities than control counterparts, with differences gradually increase as the severity of the infection increases: those who underwent pulmonary ventilation in fact showed higher difficulties. The researchers estimated cognitive aging caused by Covid di about 20 years.

THE CAUSES OF EARLY AGING FROM COVID

In other words, a fifty-year-old hospitalized due to a severe Covid infection responded to stimuli and tests like a healthy 70-year-old. The virus is unlikely to be a major cause of premature aging; according to the study, evidence suggests that much of the damage is caused by the immune system and the body’s excessive response to major inflammation. Then a combination of factors attributable to acute infection would contribute to the decrease in the IQ: among the main culprits there would be the reduced oxygen supply to the brain caused by Covid itself, which determines – we discovered it at the beginning of the pandemic – a strong decrease in oxygen saturation in the blood, and the obstruction of blood vessels due to clots that characterize the acute phase of the disease.

‘SOME MAY NEVER RECOVER’

But the condition of the patients can it improve over time? According to Professor David Menon, an anesthetist at Cambridge University and senior author of the study, the possibilities exist, but it is a question of slow recoveries which however some may not have:

We followed some patients for up to ten months after the acute phase of the infection, and we noticed very slow improvements. Nothing statistically significant, but at least the direction is the right one. However, it is very likely that some of these patients will never fully recover.

Professor Adam Hampshire of Imperial College’s Department of Brain Sciences, first author of the study, said those who have been in intensive care should be supported due to Covid:

In England alone, about 40,000 people were hospitalized in intensive care due to Covid, and many others were not hospitalized but still had to face the severe form of the disease. This means that a large number of people out there are discounting after several months of the acute phase of cognitive difficulties: we must urgently ask ourselves what can be done to help them.

In the meantime, work continues to understand if and how wearable technology, smartwatch and smartband in the lead, can help to detect the long-term effects of long Covid.