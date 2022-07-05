Post deceives by linking Caixa adviser to sexual harassment

A photo of Maria Rita Serrano, employee representative on the Board of Directors of Caixa Econômica Federal, was used in a misleading way on social media. The original publication, which reached 1,500 shares in less than 24 hours, says that she was one of the women who denounced Pedro Guimarães, former president of the bank, for sexual harassment. However, the representative said, in an interview published by the newspaper O Globo, that the executive tried to intimidate her in the council, but did not make any sexual allegations.

“Think of a mixture of Gisele Bündchen with Angelina Jolie, that is! This is the beautiful, exuberant and irresistible woman that the ex-president of the box Pedro Guimarães ‘harassed'”, recorded the post, which was deleted. The post made on July 1 did not mention the name of the alleged victim and questions the veracity of the complaint.

The lie also circulated on WhatsApp. In the app, the image is accompanied by a text stating that Serrano accuses the former president of harassment. However, in the interview with O Globo, the representative stated that the executive was trying to intimidate her on the board. The employee representative did not make any allegations of a sexual nature, despite her official website reporting that she has filed a request with the Board of Directors to open a process to investigate the allegations.

Maria Rita Serrano also said that she knew about rumors of episodes of harassment, but without any proof. She also said that no employee had submitted formal complaints to Caixa’s Board of Directors or an internal investigation process on the cases.

Pedro Guimarães assumed the presidency of Caixa at the beginning of the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and resigned from the bank on Wednesday (29), the day after the cases were disclosed by Metrópoles. In a letter, Guimarães denied the allegations.

The publication was also checked by Agência Lupa and Aos Fatos.