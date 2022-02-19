Prepare this mayonnaise WITHOUT OIL, a light and healthy option for your dishes

Zach 14 hours ago Health Leave a comment 112 Views

The Mayonnaise is one of those ingredients delicious that can accompany almost any dish, however, when it comes to diets and regimens that seek to avoid excess fatsthis ingredient is usually removed from the feedingdue to the content of oil that is used to make it, fortunately there are much more healthy what the standard mayonnaise, the preparation of which can be carried out without oil.

For this recipe we will not use raw eggsusually the egg raw is mixed with oil and beat to give that consistency creamy to Mayonnaisebut this time we will use boiled eggsthat we will liquefy with others ingredients To obtain the texture correct and the taste we expect from this dressingso prepare your ingredients and make this simple recipe.

Source link

About Zach

Check Also

224 municipalities are on red alert, despite the new flexibility of the system – Prensa Libre

February is not being the best month for Guatemala in the fight against the covid-19 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved