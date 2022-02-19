Prepare this mayonnaise WITHOUT OIL, a light and healthy option for your dishes

The Mayonnaise is one of those ingredients delicious that can accompany almost any dish, however, when it comes to diets and regimens that seek to avoid excess fatsthis ingredient is usually removed from the feedingdue to the content of oil that is used to make it, fortunately there are much more healthy what the standard mayonnaise, the preparation of which can be carried out without oil.

For this recipe we will not use raw eggsusually the egg raw is mixed with oil and beat to give that consistency creamy to Mayonnaisebut this time we will use boiled eggsthat we will liquefy with others ingredients To obtain the texture correct and the taste we expect from this dressingso prepare your ingredients and make this simple recipe.

Related news

mayonnaise without oil

Ingredients

3 eggs

Water

1 clove garlic

1/4 cup skim milk

1 teaspoon mustard

Salt and pepper

Start by cooking your eggsTo do this, place a pot over medium heat with enough WaterWhen it is boiling, add the eggs and cook in the water for between 10 and 12 minutes, then remove them from the Hot water and place them directly on cold waterwhen you can handle them, peel them carefully so as not to leave any traces of shell in the egg and reserve.

Related news

This mayonnaise is perfect as a dressing and to accompany salads and fish. Photo: Pixabay

Place the eggs in your blender along with the clove Garlicthe mustard and the milkEast ingredient It will help us to better liquefy the rest of the elements, it also seasons with a pinch of Salt and a pinch of PepperBlend everything together until you get a thick and smooth mixture. creamypour into a glass jar or bowl and you Mayonnaise it will be ready for you to add to your favorite dishes.