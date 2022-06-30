Prequel and ‘Dirty Dancing’ ‘Hunger Games’ post big sales results ahead of Lionsgate

exclusive: Lionsgate has closed a batch of multi-million dollar deals with international buyers for its upcoming films, including The Hunger Games: The Song of the Songbirds and the Serpents and the dirty dance prefix.

The eye-popping Cannes pre-sale is one of the studio’s biggest wins on the market. By our calculations, the entire deal will likely have paid out $100 million.

prefix The Hunger Games: The Song of the Songbirds and the Serpents, which would go on to star Tom Bluth and Rachel Ziegler, has sold out to Leonen (Germany, Switzerland, Austria), Metropolitan (France), Village Roadshow (Australia/New Zealand), Nordisk (Scandinavia), Notorious (Italy), Vertis (Spain). ), Belgian (Benelux), Eagle (Middle East), Nuri (South Korea and Vietnam), Brice (Portugal), ACME (Baltic States), Spintzos (Greece), Myndform (Iceland), BG Films (Turkey), Kadokawa (Japan) and Moviecloud (Taiwan), Pioneer (Philippines), PT Amero (Indonesia), Sahamongkol (Thailand, Cambodia, and Laos), InterContinental (Hong Kong), and Mongolia (Mongolia). More details about the film have been released in recent weeks.

We learned of some surprising initial orders for the film during the Cannes market with Germany alone, which was initially pegged at over $20 million. We’ve noticed that the final deal for Germany wasn’t that high, but the listing continues to attract some of the biggest sales to independent buyers of any market in recent years. Small German studio Leonen has made multiple deals with Lionsgate in recent years, including earlier this year on a list of films including john wick 4.

Lionsgate sequel dirty dance, of which we revealed a lot of details on the eve of Cannes, has also been sold to Leonine (Germany, Switzerland, Austria), Metropolitan (France), Village Roadshow (Australia/New Zealand), Nordisk (Scandinavia), Notorious (Italy). , DeAPlaneta (Spain), Just Entertainment (Benelux), Phars (Middle East), Monolith (Poland), Vertical (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria), Blitz (formerly Yugo), Pris (Portugal), ACME ( Baltic), Greece (Spentzos), Sam Films (Iceland), BG Films (Turkey), Gaga (Japan), Moviecloud (Taiwan), Pioneer (Philippines), PT Amero (Indonesia), Sahamongkol (Thailand, Cambodia, Laos) and Mongolian (Mongolian)). The premiere of the film is scheduled for 2024. halle berry thriller Mother Earth Directed by Alejandro Aja and Weird things 21 Laps product, previously sold to Leonine (Germany, Switzerland, Austria), Metropolitan (France), Village Roadshow (Australia/New Zealand), Nordisk (Scandinavia), Notorious (Italy), Vertice (Spain), Just Entertainment (Benelux) ), Varz (Middle East), Nuri (South Korea and Vietnam), Monolith (Poland), Blitz (formerly Yugo), Brice (Portugal), ACME (Baltic), BJ Films (Turkey), Taiwan (Movicloud), Pioneer (Philippines), Sahamongkol (Thailand, Cambodia and Laos) and Mongolia (Mongolia).

Meanwhile, a supernatural thriller travelerfrom producers Temple Hill and starring Sam Claflin, Captured by Leonine (Germany, Switzerland, Austria), Metropolitan (France), Nordisk (Scandinavia), Notorious (Italy), DeAPlaneta (Spain), Just Entertainment (Benelux), SR & Co (Middle East), Monolith (Poland), Blitz (formerly Yugo), Pris (Portugal), Spentzos (Greece), ACME (Baltic), Sam Film (Iceland), BG Films (Turkey), Moviecloud (Taiwan), Pioneer (Philippines), PT Amero (Indonesia), Sahamongkol (Thailand, Cambodia and Laos), Intercontinental (Hong Kong), Shaw (Singapore), and Mongol (Mongolia).

Helen Lee Kim, President of the International Organization, Lionsgate Motion Pictures Group said of today’s deals: “There is tremendous opportunity and energy in the global marketplace. Together with our partners, we have created extraordinary value for franchises like The Hunger Games And the dirty dance We are pleased with your continued cooperation, support, and commitment to expanding these distinguished worlds. There is a growing appetite for big-brand properties and bold, original intellectual property, and we are excited to offer a diverse menu that will resonate with audiences everywhere.”

Lionsgate All four films will be distributed in North America, the UK, India, and Latin America through their joint partnership with IDC.