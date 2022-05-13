President of the United Arab Emirates dies at 74 due to health complications

The President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahayandied this Friday at the age of 74, after several years with health problems, the official news agency announced, citing the authorities.

“The Ministry of Presidential Affairs presents its condolences to the people of the United Arab Emirates and Muslim Arab nations” for the death of the head of state, who died on “Friday, May 13,” according to a statement released by the official WAM news agency. .

The government decreed “an official duel and the flags at half-staff” for a period of 40 days, with jobs suspended in the public and private sectors for the first three days, it added.

The head of state rarely appeared in public since he suffered a stroke in January 2014

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahayan succeeded his father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahayan, in November 2004, president and founding father of the United Arab Emirates, a rich Gulf state that groups seven emirates, including Dubai and the capital Abu Dhabi. .

Since the 2014 stroke, his half-brother Mohamed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, called “MBZ”, runs the affairs of the country and is regarded as the de facto ruler of the oil monarchy with growing influence.