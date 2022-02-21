President of Ukraine convenes the Defense and National Security Council due to Vladimir Putin’s announcement of recognition of pro-Russian Ukrainian territories | International | News

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, today convened the National Security and Defense Council after the announcement of his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, that he could recognize Monday the independence of the separatist republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Zelensky explains on his Twitter account that made that decision “in view of the statements made during the meeting of the Russian Security Council” and after telephone consultations with the leaders of France and Germany, Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz, respectively.

Previously, Zelensky ordered his foreign minister, Dmitro Kuleba, to request an immediate meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss urgent measures aimed at achieving a de-escalation and practical steps to guarantee the security of his country.

Kuleba invoked article 6 of the Budapest Memorandum (1994), which granted Ukraine security guarantees in exchange for giving up the nuclear arsenal inherited from the former Soviet Union.

During the recent Munich conference, Zelensky called on the West to guarantee Ukraine’s security until the country joins NATO, something the Kremlin is adamantly opposed to.

In addition, the head of Ukrainian diplomacy denied the information from Russia that Kiev has attacked the territory of the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics, the scene of an upsurge in hostilities since last week.

In fact, Kiev reported that two Ukrainian soldiers and a civilian were killed in attacks by pro-Russian militias in Donbas.

Kiev believes that Moscow and pro-Russian separatists have orchestrated a disinformation campaign about an impending Ukrainian offensive, which led the rebels to announce the general mobilization of older men and the evacuation of the civilian population to Russia.

Next, the pro-Russian leaders asked the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, for recognition of their independence, who today presided over a meeting of the Russian Security Council to address the matter.

Putin, who has defended the recognition in 2008 of the independence of the Georgian breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, assured that he will make a decision today, Monday.

Russia has granted citizenship to some 700,000 residents in pro-Russian areas of Donbas in recent years.who even participated in the legislative elections last September. (I)