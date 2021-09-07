Price analysis and trend of Ethereum and Solana- The Cryptonomist

The price of Ethereum is attempting to break out of the $ 4k level despite the fact that many of the other “alt coins” are climbing and some continue to reach new all-time highs. ETH closed the daily candle on Monday with a value of 3,927 dollars and a -0.59%.

While ETH pumped over the summer, when many struggling projects failed to recover quickly from the spring downtrend, ETH retraced to the upside – so a short respite from the uptrend should not be a shock to traders.

With the price of Ether he made a misstep in recent weeks, what’s next for the world’s second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization?

The following graph of Solldy is a solid analysis of the 1 hour chart of Ether. This trader claims that ETH is currently using the $ 3.8k level as a support resistance. It will be crucial for bears to break this downward price level if they hope to have some short-term success in the next few days.

Above $ 4k, Ether’s bulls are in complete control and only have a real obstacle left on the road at $ 4.2k before testing ETH’s all-time high of $ 4,352.

If Ether’s bullish traders manage to push the price above the current all-time high, then prices are likely to be much higher and could be imminent.

Another analysis worth checking out is that of DU09 showing the 1W graph and underlining once again how weak the resistance is in the low $ 4k level on Ether. If this level is taken by the bulls and the all-time high is breached to the upside again, the next overhead target is 461.8 of the range of Fibonacci which corresponds to an Ether price of $ 10k.

The 24-hour Ether price range is $ 3,875- $ 3,967 and the 7-day range is $ 3,219- $ 3,972. The 52-week price range of ETH is $ 320- $ 4,352.

Ether closed the weekly candle on Sunday 5th September in green for the third consecutive week.

Solana price analysis

Solana left over the weekend after hitting an all-time high of $ 150 that was broken on Monday. Solana’s tendency to run and reset before running again is intact as the asset rose to Monday’s high multiples before closing at + 15.61% and valuing at $ 164.19.

So where is Solana heading now that she has passed and retested the Fibonacci extension level of 100% of the measured movement?

The graph above from CryptocurrencyMagnet it shows that Solana has now flipped the $ 155 level as a support resistance and is looking for the next higher target of $ 180 on the 1D chart.

If the bulls send the price above the $ 180 level which is the 127.20 extension fib level, then the price could be headed towards the 161.8 level which corresponds to $ 210. If bullish traders take the psychological resistance of $ 200 and then Fibonacci level 127.20 then I am completely in control of the Solana price.

The Solana bears will want to bring the price back below the 100% Fibonacci level which is $ 155 if they have any chance in the meantime. If the bearish traders can win that level and push the price lower, the next support resistance for the bulls is at the 78.6 Fibonacci level. [$135].

Solana experimented bullish price action since the start of the daily candle on Tuesday and recorded another new all-time high of $ 174.10 during the first 4-hour candle of the day.

SOL’s 24-hour price range is $ 139.14- $ 174.10 and the 7-day range is $ 107.52- $ 174.10. Solana’s 52-week price range is $ 21.46- $ 174.10.

The average price of SOL over the past 30 days is $ 83.45.

Monday’s daily candle closed in green figures and was Solana’s second straight. SOL also closed Sunday’s weekly candle in green figures for the eighth consecutive week.