Price of the dollar today March 4, peso begins with decline

Today, Friday, March 04, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.8305 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed Thursday’s session at 20.6552 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the exchange rate affects the depreciating peso, in favor of the US currency as a safeguard asset for investors, who show a greater aversion to global risk, while the war in Ukraine continues to push upwards. the prices of raw materials such as wheat.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.6552 – Sell: $20.6552

: Buy $20.6552 – Sell: $20.6552 HSBC : Buy: $20.34 – Sell: $21.04

: Buy: $20.34 – Sell: $21.04 Banamex : Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.19

: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.19 Bancomer: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $20.90 Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.60 – Sale: $21.60

Purchase: $18.60 – Sale: $21.60 IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.30 Monex: Buy: $20.47 – Sell: $21.47

Buy: $20.47 – Sell: $21.47 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.39

Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.39 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.20 – Sale: $21.20

Purchase: $20.20 – Sale: $21.20 Santander: Purchase: $19.88 – Sale: $21.42

Purchase: $19.88 – Sale: $21.42 Exchange: Purchase: $19.3207 – Sale: $21.3312

Purchase: $19.3207 – Sale: $21.3312 Banregio: Purchase: $19.90 – Sale: $21.50

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 41,176.8 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.72 pesos, for $27.54 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

