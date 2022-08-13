Business

Price of the dollar today Saturday, this is how the exchange rate woke up

Today, Saturday, August 12, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.8485 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Friday at 19.8466 pesos per unit.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $19.8466 – Sell: $19.8466
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86
  • Banamex: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $24,452 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.35 pesos, for $24.07 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

