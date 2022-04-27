Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso opens with depreciation
Today, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.4602 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended Tuesday at $20.3639 units.
According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with a depreciation of 0.17% or 3.5 cents, trading around 20.47 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.3254 and a maximum of 20.4872 pesos, while nervousness about the war continues.
Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:
- Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.3639 – Sell: $20.3639
- HSBC: Buy: $19.59 – Sell: $20.27
- Banamex: Buy: $19.78 – Sell: $20.91
- Bancomer: Purchase: $19.72 – Sale: $20.62
- Banorte: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.66
- Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.97 – Sale: $20.74
- IXE: Buy: $19.26 – Sell: $20.66
- Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.69 – Sale: $21.99
- Monex: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.33
- Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.17 – Sell: $20.87
- Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80
- Santander: Purchase: $19.43 – Sale: $20.97
- Exchange: Purchase: $19.8974 – Sale: $20.9079
- Banregio: Purchase: $19.29 – Sale: $21.09
As for bitcoin, it is currently at 38 thousand 898.0 dollars with a downward trend in real time.
referring to euroit is quoted at $21.56 pesos, for 25.67 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.
