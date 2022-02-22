Primark is ahead of the trend with the shorts you need in your wardrobe

Primark has presented its new collection with garments that will make you fall in love instantly, like shorts worthy of a Hollywood star that are sold at low cost prices. These houndstooth print shorts could have been worn by Julia Roberts in the movie Pretty Woman, but they’re on sale at Primark to make you the spring-summer queen. For a price of only 15 euros you get the shorts that will be a trend this season, in an unprecedented preview of Primark.

The shorts you need in your wardrobe this spring are from Primark

The fashion experts at Primark have done it againThey have taken out their crystal ball and have gone ahead of time and space. A season ahead they have managed to design shorts that will be back on the streets almost imminently these days. We will see again a style of the 90s with great detail.

Fashion always returns to the most glorious past. The decade of the 90s is the one that is currently in the spotlight of the main fashion designers. We live in moments of change that make us look for the security of a few years in which prosperity and abundance were a reality.

Houndstooth is the print of the moment. Elegance can also come from the hand of shorts or Bermuda shorts if we choose the right pattern. In this case, we are going to achieve a luxury style with this type of color and pattern combination.

Black and white will go with everything.. This range of colors is the most combinable, with a white shirt to go to work or with a t-shirt to go out for a drink with nothing more than our favorite sandals or sneakers. They are some of the most flattering tones at any time of the year.

With luxurious details at the waist to be able to place a belt or highlight this part of the garment they manage to stand out. Each part of these pants is specially designed so that we can see luxury and the latest trends in it. To think that they will only cost us 15 euros is one of the joys of the day. A price that we can combine with one of the simple tops from Primark for 2 euros and a pearl necklace for just over 4, we will be the queens of any spring or summer party.