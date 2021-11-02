Primavera, the report cards of Turin-Sampdoria: Baeten, Akhalaia, Zanetti, the trident makes a show

Bad day for Anton who misses the opponent’s goal and then gets sent off: the report cards of Turin-Sampdoria 2-1

AC MILAN 6: he is never called upon to make important saves, he merely performs well what is the normal administration for a goalkeeper. He can do nothing about Di Stefano’s overhead kick that allows Sampdoria to momentarily take the lead.

DELLAVALLE 6.5: he starts the game as a right-back then, after Anton’s expulsion, he returns to his most natural central position. His performance is more than enough and is especially valuable in the final frenzy. when Sampdoria presses in search of equal.

ANTON 5: it is not really his day: first he fails to remove a ball from the penalty area allowing Di Stefano to score the goal that momentarily puts Sampdoria ahead. Then he leaves Torino in ten earning his avoidable yellow cards, in particular the second.

REAL 6.5: in the first few minutes he is the author of a precious rescue. Then he stands on the wall in front of Milan, closing all spaces and protecting Milan’s goal well.

ANGORI 6.5: good on the defensive at never being overtaken, but also good at coming forward when he has the chance. His set pieces are always well kicked and very insidious, twice he even touches the goal: first on a free kick, then with a diagonal in the final that is rejected by the opposing goalkeeper.

