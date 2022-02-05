Probable Serie A formations: latest news from the fields

After the break and the winter transfer market, Serie A is back on the pitch: in Milan out Ibra and Rebic, not called up. Tomori, on the other hand, will be there, but he will not be the owner. Inter in a typical formation with Lautaro teaming up with Dzeko. Allegri immediately throws both Vlahovic and Zakaria into the fray. Finally, in Naples Osimhen took the lead over Mertens LIKELY TRAINING DAY 24 – VIDEO. THE ADVICE OF FANTASHOW

A long break which, however, had the winter market session as an interesting “side dish”. Between hits, tweaks and departures, the squads are the ones that will arrive at the end of the season. Even the fantasy coaches during the week took care of the repair auction hoping to have really strengthened their team. Between international commitments and last minute returns, there are still some doubts to be resolved.

ROME-GENOA, Saturday at 3pm Rome, Pellegrini absent FIFA TEST



The semi-automatic offside at the Club World Cup The flight from Uruguay to Rome and passenger Matias Vina will arrive in the capital a few hours before Saturday’s match. That’s why Mourinho should give up on the left winger in view of the match against Genoa. Lorenzo Pellegrini is back but he is not yet at 100% and will not be part of the team group. In place of him very favorite Cristante. In front, on the other hand, we are on the safe side with the Abraham-Zaniolo cup Genoa, problems on the lanes? Blessin finds himself without the suspended Cambiaso. Criscito is still in the pits while Rovella is struggling with a muscle problem. Destro had been spared in the friendly at the beginning of the week: the rossoblù striker, however, will be regular on Saturday. Possible chance from the start for Piccoli but also look at Gudmundsson’s candidacy. On the left, the former Calafiori is in a runoff. In the median many possible names among which there is also those of Amiri

INTER-MILAN, Saturday at 6pm Inter, Lautaro on pole Derby Scudetto



Inter-Milan, the balance of the scudetto derby Nerazzurri in a typical formation against their Rossoneri cousins. Lautaro and Sanchez have recently returned but have given the right physical guarantees. At the moment everything leads us to think that the initial couple is the one made up of Dzeko and Lautaro. Doubt on the right? Not for now: Dumfries is on pole. Behind the usual trio formed by Skriniar, de Vrji and Bastoni Milan, Ibra and Rebic out. Kessié attacking midfielder? The news came directly from Stefano Pioli: Ibra and Rebic do not make it and will not be called up for the derby. Tomori, on the other hand, has recovered and will be available but will not be the owner. Pioli also tried Kessié on the trocar, a role he already held in the last match before the break. Should it happen to him, the sacrificed would be Brahim Diaz. In front it will be up to Giroud instead.

FIORENTINA-LAZIO, Saturday at 8.45pm Fiorentina, Cabral immediately among the squads There is a lot of curiosity to see Fiorentina after Vlahovic. The market was also lively at the entrance and now the Italian has to prepare the anti-Lazio chessboard. Italian in the press conference spoke about Piatek: the Pole was not well, he only did two training sessions and therefore a use of Cabral from 1 ‘is not excluded. Comforting news arrives from Nico Gonzalez, who returned from the call-up with Argentina with a pain in his calf: “Nico is fine, he’s back a bit bruised but it’s nothing special”, explained the viola coach. Behind it’s up to Venuti as Odriozola is disqualified. Lazio, double option in every department The good news for Sarri is about Pedro’s recovery. The attacker has seen himself on the pitch and we can consider him 100% skilled and enlisted. In the last few sessions, try Lazzari on the right and Hysaj on the left with Radu in the middle. The Romanian is favored over Patric while in the wing the alternative to Lazzari is Marusic. ‘Pure’ ballot instead in the median since there is always the head to head between Luis Alberto and Basic to resolve. In front of Pedro favored over Felipe Anderson to complete the trident with Immobile and Zaccagni.

ATALANTA-CAGLIARI, Sunday at 12:30 Atalanta, Boga must chase Duvan Zapata continued with the differentiated training program while Miranchuk only performed therapies. So in front there will be Muriel but there is curiosity around the possible initial choice of Boga. The former Sassuolo is a candidate but at the moment Pasalic is on pole for a starting position on the trocar. In defense it seems to be Djimsiti sacrificed for the bench. Cagliari, Gaston Pereiro will be the deputy Joao Pedro Spotlights focused above all on the attack of Mazzarri’s team. In fact, Bergamo will miss Joao Pedro due to disqualification. And it is clearly not a recent absence. In defense, space for the former on duty Lovato with Ceppitelli and Goldaniga to complete the backlog. Nandez is to be verified and therefore Deiola and Baselli are candidates. In attack very favored Gaston Pereiro to support Pavoletti but the latter is not at his best and then a further hypothesis is a 3-5-1-1 with advancement by either Marin or Deiola

BOLOGNA-EMPOLI, Sunday at 3pm Bologna, duel in the median Mihajlovic is without Hickey, stopped for a shift by the sports judge. On the left there would be Dijks but remember that the Dutchman, like Skov Olsen who greeted Italy, was indicated by the coach as out of the project and therefore leaving. There are not many alternatives to the left, except for the hijacking of some defender out of role. In the median ‘spot’ opened next to Svanberg with Viola who is a candidate while in front Barrow starts from the bench after returning from the African Cup of Nations Empoli, Andreazzoli evaluates the latest arrivals Cacace, Benassi and Verre. The names of the January transfer market could find a place in Sunday’s match against Bologna. Maybe not all together but in the median there is Ricci, who went on loan to Turin, to be replaced. So Benassi can come in handy. Verre, on the other hand, must try to climb the hierarchy on the trocar which sees Henderson and Bajrami still on pole while Cacace and Parisi start almost evenly in defense.

SAMPDORIA-SASSUOLO, Sunday at 3pm Sampdoria, Ekdal and Quagliarella unavailable The name in attack is sure: in front, to lead Giampaolo’s troop, there will be Cicco Caputo since Quagliarella is not at his best. Obviously space also for Gabbiadini and Candreva with Sensi in the middle. The former Inter Milan is not afraid of competition for now. Ekdal is disqualified and therefore no doubts about the Rincon-Thorsby duo. Behind, on the other hand, Ferrari has a slight advantage over Magnani. Sassuolo, front-wheel drive Dionisi The disqualification of Rogerio opens the doors of the left corisa to Kyriakopoulos who then returns to his natural role. On the opposite lane, Muldur risks being overtaken by Toljan. Berardi, Raspadori and Defrel in support of Scamacca in a 4-2-3-1 devoted to attack, with Frattesi and Lopez in the median.

VENICE-NAPLES, Sunday at 3pm Venice, almost all negative As communicated by the company, seven players have been negativized. A wide choice, therefore, also thanks to the arrivals from the market for Zanetti. Nsame is continuing to carry out specific post-injury work and the various fantasy coaches will therefore have to wait to see him from the start of the match. The trio Amamu, Henry and Okereke are ready in attack while there is some doubt between defense and midfield. Ullmann did not disfigure against Inter and had a slight advantage over Haps. Tessmann instead has to defend himself from the attack of both Crnigoj and Busio Naples, stop for Lozano. Who in front? Few doubts in defense: Spalletti continues with that 4-way line always seen in the last few outings. Di Lorenzo and Mario Rui will therefore be the band sliders. Lobotka favored in the median while in attack the news related to Lozano’s injury is now known, who could stay out for a long time. Elmas goes towards confirmation while the attacker remains a question mark. Osimhen is ready to return but Mertens does not want to lose his job. At the moment the balance is on the side of the Nigerian

UDINESE-TORINO, Sunday at 6pm Udinese, Pablo Marì ready immediately? The winter transfer market deprived Samir’s Juventus defense. The Brazilian has in fact moved from the “English cousins” of Watford. Pablo Marì arrived in Udine and seems to be already in the run-off for a place from the first minute. On the right, in fact, Molina returns while on the other side it is head to head between Perez and, in fact, Marì. In front of it, Deulofeu’s disqualification must be remedied. Possible tandem formed by Beto and Sucess even if Cioffi could eventually decide otherwise. Everything will also depend on the condition of Pereyra who was operated on on the shoulder Turin, ready a relay in attack Bremer is fresh from the renewal but will not be able to ‘celebrate’ the extension of his contract on the pitch: the defender is in fact disqualified and the match in plain clothes will have to be seen. During the week, all the newcomers were introduced. Very motivated Pellegri who hopes to be able to take the field first in the grenade jersey. It must be said that the tired conditions of Sanabria, returning from South America, must be verified. The Paraguayan shouldn’t worry but a relay race with Pellegri is expected

JUVENTUS-VERONA, Sunday at 8.45pm Juventus, Allegri immediately drops the ace A cards should not be done in the first hand but football is another story and the ace can be dropped immediately on the table. VlaDy is on the launch pad, to the delight of fans and fantasy coaches. Vlahovic in the cup with Dybala but not only: Alvaro Morata is also ready in the trident! Looking at the other departments, there is a Bernardeschi victim of muscle fatigue and an unavailable Alex Sandro. Locatelli instead is disqualified. Inside Zakaria while behind Chiellini he should join de Ligt with De Sciglio favorite for a starting shirt in the left lane Verona, Kalinic deputy Simeone? Heavy disqualification for Tudor and Verona. Turin will miss the ‘Cholito’ Simeone. In attack on pole is Kalinic. In fact, Lasagna has recently been used more as a support for the first striker but perhaps against Juventus he could be the incoming striker. Seen in this way, the presence of Barak and Caprari on the trocar seems certain. Difficult for Depaoli to undermine Faraoni while in the median he goes towards the Veloso-Ilic tandem

SALERNITANA-SPEZIA, Monday at 8.45pm Salernitana, many new faces immediately on the field The management had promised a market made up of many names and certainly, at least on a numerical level, the word was kept. Now we need to understand if all the new faces will be able to respond to the team’s needs. In goal it is immediately up to Sepe as well as for Dragusin in defense (Veseli is absent due to disqualification). Many candidates in the median: Radovanovic and Bohinen could win. In attack, on the other hand, Verdi and Bonazzoli should be there from the start with Mousset immediately trying to win a shirt as a starter Spice, apart from Erlic Only one “physical” doubt for Thiago Motta. The coach expects to recover Erlic by Monday with Hristov ready in case of forfeit of the Croatian. In the middle, another confirmation for Kiwior: Kovalenko instead could be used in place of Sala. Gyasi and Reca will be the band cursors while in attack Agudelo hopes to win on Green