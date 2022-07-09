Professional training in fetal medicine at Lagomaggiore Hospital : Press Government of Mendoza

On July 7 and 8, the Luis Lagomaggiore Hospital and the Provincial Directorate of Maternity and Childhood conducted a training course in Fetal Medicine for medical residents and graduates from the UNCuyo School of Medicine.

On this occasion, Mario Palermo, a nationally and internationally recognized specialist, was present. The training was theoretical and practical and was transmitted virtually to professionals from the province of Mendoza and other provinces.

Prior to the training, an important management meeting was held with the participation of the director of the Luis Lagomaggiore Hospital, Roxana Cabrera, the director of Maternity and Childhood, Dr. Rinaldi; the person in charge of the Sumar program, Jorge Ríos, as well as professors from the postgraduate course in fetal medicine (Leticia Ojeda and Sara Papa) together with the guests.

At that meeting, strategies were planned to strengthen the fetal medicine service of the hospital, which is the most important maternity hospital in the west of the country.

Among the topics covered in the training, new strategies for the secondary prevention of preterm birth, basic and advanced neurosonography, basic fetal therapy procedures, advanced level procedures in fetal therapy, among other topics of professional interest, were discussed.

The Ministry of Health has been investing in improving prenatal diagnosis in order to reduce maternal and child morbidity and mortality and has continuously trained sonographers in the public and private sectors. Postgraduate fetal medicine graduates are currently completing their first year.