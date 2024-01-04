Prosecutors drop charges against Patrick Mahomes’ brother

Sexual assault charges against brother Patrick Mahomes have been dropped.

Kansas prosecutors on Wednesday dismissed three felony charges related to allegations that Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, grabbed a woman by the neck and kissed her against her will.

Johnson County Deputy Prosecutor Megan Ahsen filed a motion Tuesday to dismiss three counts of aggravated sexual assault.

Jackson Mahomes appeared at a hearing Wednesday and the felony charges were dropped. The fourth charge remains, assault, and Jackson Mahomes has pleaded not guilty to that charge.

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Patrick Mahomes, has become a regular starter for the Chiefs. Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

The court papers mentioned the woman’s refusal to cooperate.

Jackson Mahomes’ attorney Brandan Davis said in a statement that his client “did nothing wrong. We were confident that the truth would eventually be revealed.”

The initial charges accused Jackson Mahomes, a 23-year-old social media influencer, of the crimes that occurred Feb. 25 at the Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas, a suburb of Kansas City.

Investigators said Mahomes pushed a waiter who was trying to enter the room where he was with restaurant owner Aspen Vaughn. After the waiter left, Mahomes grabbed Vaughn by the neck and forcibly kissed her three times without her consent, prosecutors allege.

Vaughn told police that Mahomes was his stepdaughter’s friend, caused problems and had been asked to leave the restaurant in the past.

Vaughn closed the restaurant in August, saying his business had been harmed by publicity surrounding the case. She told the Kansas City Star at the time that she received death threats and harassment and that the restaurant was vandalized after the charges were filed.

Court papers filed Tuesday said prosecutors received affidavits from Vaughn’s attorneys indicating she would refuse to testify. The document said prosecutors still planned to pursue the case, noting that surveillance video captured the encounter.

But the document also says subpoenas addressed to Vaughn, referred to by his initials in court documents, were not served.

“In fact, through conversations with several people who had contact with her, it became clear to the State that the AP was actively obstructing attempts to do her favors in order to avoid going to court,” Ahsens wrote.

The misdemeanor charge remains because the charge was for allegedly pushing a waiter.

A spokesman for the district attorney’s office declined to comment.