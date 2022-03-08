PS5 are not arriving in Spain and the situation will not change in the coming weeks

TO late 2021 it was difficult to get a PS5 in any of its models: with Blu-ray reader (500) or Digital Edition (400). The situation has worsened since we started 2022. If until a few months ago they came to online stores in dribs and drabs and it was practically impossible to see them in physical stores, now the offer is even more reduced, just at the moment when great titles such as Grand Touring 7 and Horizon Forbidden West (which can also be played on PS4).

Sony has not yet launched its official store in our country, but throughout 2021 we had a handful of great reruns in online stores that, although they did not fill the demand by far, were counted in thousands of units per wave. The situation has changed so far 2022: consoles do not enter in large quantities, and according to our sources, things will continue the same for many more weeks. During the first half of 2022 will be more complicated get hold of a PS5 than in the last quarter of 2021. In the second semester things will not improve much: We will once again have end-of-year parties where you can’t go to a store for a PS5.

A situation that will not improve in the coming weeks

To give you an idea, in At no time in 2022 have more than 3,000 PS5 consoles been sold in a week except for the week of the Three Kings. In fact, it is rare that it reaches 1000 units. Between January 1 and February 20 (the launch week of Horizon Forbidden West) Have been sold around 10,250 PS5 consoles in Spain. It remains to be seen if the premiere of Grand Touring 7 has been accompanied by new consoles.

The situation affects not only Sony’s latest-generation console, but also the most powerful version of the machine. next-gen from Microsoft: Xbox Series X (on the other hand, Xbox Series S is easy to find). In this report, which we will update periodically, we offer you tips on how to get your PS5 or Xbox Series Xand in this other article we explain the reasons behind this situation.