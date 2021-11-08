Tech

PS5 easier to buy? PlayStation Direct opens in Europe!

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee30 mins ago
One year after the first sightings related to the arrival of PlayStation Direct in Europe, the official Sony store actually opens its doors on the territory of the Old Continent.

To give the news is PlayStation Germany, with the German market it welcomes PlayStation Direct from now. A decidedly surprising announcement, which sees the store already fully operational. In confirming this news, the German section of PlayStation also announces that its represents only the first European branch of PlayStation Direct. Very soon, in fact, we read in the Tweet at the bottom, also the Great Britain will welcome the digital store. Afterwards, it will be the turn of France, Luxembourg, Netherlands And Belgium.

As is known, the Sony store allows you to buy consoles and accessories directly from the videogame giant, obviously included PlayStation 5. The portal also has an interesting anti-speculator system, which partially manages to limit the action of scalper. The hope, therefore, is that the arrival of PlayStation Direct in Europe can pay off easier to buy PS5 also for gamers from the Old Continent. For fans it would be a welcome gift, also given Sony’s recent promise of new PS5 stocks in Europe for Christmas.

For the moment, unfortunately, there is still no confirmation of a future opening of PlayStation Direct in Italian territory.

