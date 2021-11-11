PS5, limited stocks push users to migrate to PC and not the other way around – Nerd4.life

The limited stocks from PS5 they are pushing users to migrate to PC to be able to enjoy a next-gen gaming experience instead of the other way around, which is the strategy Sony is focusing on in bringing its exclusives to Steam.

The data, confided to Bloomberg by a spokesman for a big Japanese publisher which, however, did not want his name to be mentioned, expresses a certain frustration with respect to the market trend and the cut in PS5 production.

“One of the largest Japanese publishers found that the players who used to buy the versions PlayStation of their titles are gradually moving to PC, “the article reads.

In practice, exactly the opposite is happening to what Sony is trying to do with its strategy, which is to bring the PlayStation exclusives to PC in order to attract new users within its ecosystem.

If the trend is that indicated by the Japanese publisher, until the question of the availability of the PS5 is resolved we could in short witness a change in the current balance, although in reality even the Windows platform has its problems with RTX cards that are punctually unavailable.