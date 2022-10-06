Football – PSG

PSG: Guardiola found better than Lionel Messi

At FC Barcelona, ​​under the orders of Pep Guardiola, Lionel Messi wrote the history of football. Since then, the two men have taken different paths. The Argentinian plays at PSG while the Spaniard coaches Manchester City. And it was in the north of England that Guardiola managed to find better than Messi.

Coach of FC Barcelona from 2008 to 2012, Pep Guardiola was lucky enough to see it explode Lionel Messi. Now at Manchester City, the Spaniard has other talents under his command. This applies to Erling Braut Haaland, which is terrorizing the Premier League at the start of the season, but also Phil Foden. The latter could also be the new Messi of Guardiola…

“The most talented I’ve ever seen”

Whereas Phil Foden is on the rise, Pep Guardiola had already foreseen everything about the potential of the 22-year-old attacking midfielder. So having had Lionel Messi under his orders, he explained in 2019 about Foden : “ I have often repeated at press conferences, but perhaps I did not tell him directly: he is the most talented player I have ever seen as a footballer or a coach “.

Foden does better than Messi

And now Phil Foden give reason to Pep Guardiola. Indeed, with his last hat-trick against Manchester Unitedthe crack of Manchester City does better than Lionel Messi. Foden has indeed become the youngest player to reach 50 goals under the orders of Guardiolabreaking the record of Lionel Messi for… 37 days.