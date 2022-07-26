PSG: Neymar attacks a Brazilian media which accuses him of simulation

Accused of simulation by Brazilian media on Monday during a match in Japan, PSG star Neymar reacted strongly on social networks.

He didn’t really like it. Globo, a Brazilian media, estimated that a “phantom” penalty had been awarded to Neymar during the friendly match PSG-Osaka, Monday, in Japan. “Ney” then reacted.

“Phantom ? Globo makes Globo… he touched me and there is a penalty, he wrote on Twitter. More people who have never kicked a ball and who continue to make shitty articles.

Fantasize? ge sendo ge … tocou é pênalti! Bando de gente que nunca se quer chutou uma bola e fica fazendo matéria de merda — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) July 25, 2022

careta pros HATE pic.twitter.com/GgPmMTlPUt — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) July 25, 2022

Far from being calmed down, the ex-player of FC Barcelona, ​​​​whose rumors of leaving PSG are numerous, published another message a few minutes later. This is a photo of his celebration after converting the penalty accompanied by a caption: “A face for the haters.”

And this Tuesday, Neymar responded to the comments of a Globo consultant who made fun of his reactions. “Oh, that’s it! I can’t contradict an article that says bullshit… and now I don’t take criticism. My friend, I have been criticized since I was 13,” explained the Brazilian, who scored twice on Monday against Osaka in the big win (6-2).