PSG. Scorer against Metz, Neymar reached the bar of 100 goals scored with Paris. Sport

Superstar Neymar scored his 100th goal for Paris SG, where he arrived in 2017, on Saturday in the match of the 38th and final day of Ligue 1, against Metz.

Neymar 6th top scorer for PSG

The Brazilian becomes the sixth Parisian to reach this bar, after Edinson Cavani (200 goals), Kylian Mbappé (171), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (156), Pedro Miguel Pauleta (109) and Dominique Rocheteau (100) according to the Opta statistics site.

After Mbappé’s double (25th, 28th), “Ney” sealed the 3-0 (31st) in a one-sided meeting against the 18th in the championship.

He now has 14 goals this season in Ligue 1, five more than the previous one (9).

Present at PSG until 2025

The international Auriverde (30) signed five years ago for the capital club, which paid FC Barcelona a record transfer fee of 222 million euros.

the @PSG_inside is pleased to announce the extension of the contract of @neymarjr for three more seasons. The 29-year-old Brazilian is now linked with the capital club until June 30, 2025. ?????? #NeymarJr2025 — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) May 8, 2021

He last year extended his contract until 2025.