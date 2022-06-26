PSG this summer, Messi at Barça … The big revelations of the Mané clan

Officially recruited by Bayern Munich Wednesday from Liverpool, Sadio Mané could well have taken the direction of Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Invited this Sunday on the airwaves of RMCBacary Cissé, adviser to the Senegalese striker, thus confirmed contacts with PSG while explaining that the uncertainty in the organization chart of the capital club posed a problem.

“Yes, PSG did indeed ‘attack’ Sadio. Leonardo had several contacts with the German agent, they saw each other, they discussed the ins and outs of a possible transfer from Sadio to PSG, but it ended there. Everyone knows Leonardo was on an ejection seat, we had to wait“, highlighted the representative.

Another bomb dropped by Bacary Cissé: Lionel Messi tried to ‘impose’ Mané on FC Barcelona in the summer of 2021 a few weeks before his departure. “Last year it could also have done with FC Barcelona. It was Lionel Messi who had imposed Sadio Mané in the deal when it was a question of him extending to Barça. He had given two names: Sadio Mané and an Argentinian central defender“, explained the adviser. Two revelations that testify to the level of excellence achieved by the Lion.