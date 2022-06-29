PSG want to sell Neymar but will have to take out the checkbook – Foot11.com

Despite a recent contract extension until 2027, Neymar Junior is no longer necessarily wanted at Paris Saint-Germain. And if he wants to see him leave at all costs, PSG will have to go to the cash register to satisfy the Brazilian. More

Neymar, more in the plans of PSG?

Since the official announcement of Kylian Mbappé’s contract extension, a new wind is blowing over Paris Saint-Germain. The sporting director Leonardo has been thanked, the coach, Mauricio Pochettino, should suffer the same fate. And after ? On the pitch, Neymar’s fate seems uncertain to say the least. The Brazilian, who receives around 40 million euros annually, would not be retained in the event of a good offer. Suffice to say that the new Parisian project could well include Mbappé and Messi, but not Neymar.

A departure is possible, provided you pay

In recent days, a signing of Neymar at Juventus Turin has been mentioned. The former star of Santos, he dreams of returning to FC Barcelona. But the financial difficulties make the deal more than complicated, beyond the purely sporting aspect. A few months before the 2022 World Cup, the 30-year-old must not be mistaken this summer if he wants to play a major role with the Seleçao in Qatar. Especially since the past season, disturbed by injuries and criticism, has inevitably left its mark.

Cuando le ficharon in 2017 fue el jugador más caro de la historia. Ahora, cinco años después y tras dar voz a Mbappé en el diseño del equipo, el PSG comunica a Neymar que no le quiere y que se busque otro club https://t.co/iVHODrebF2 — EL PAÍS (@el_pais) June 28, 2022

According to information relayed by El País, Neymar’s entourage is aware of PSG’s wish to no longer count on him. The Brazilian’s father would consider leaving, provided he receives the remaining five years of contract, or the modest sum of 200 million euros. Failing to find a club with sufficiently large finances to cover such amounts, Paris could consider a loan from the former Barcelonan. Just to relaunch it, and why not see its market value start to rise again. As a reminder, Neymar was bought for 222 million euros in 2017. An amount that will be very difficult to amortize. Sooner or later.