Psoriasis, the success of the treatment is based on trust and the relationship continued over time between doctor and patient – Corriere.it

Psoriasis is a chronic disease, from which it is not cured, but which is now increasingly controlled thanks to the arrival of new drugs that today allow you to have clean skin, free from the itchy areas typical of the disease. It would be a mistake to consider it only a dermatological problem: it is now certain, in fact, a link with different types of joint, metabolic, cardiovascular and intestinal disorders. In order to guarantee a good quality of life to the nearly two million Italians living with psoriasis, a constant and trusting relationship between the patient and his dermatologist is therefore essential, in order to better calibrate the numerous therapeutic opportunities available and to better monitor the psycho-physical health of patients.

Talk to your doctor

Coming out into the open and being examined by a specialist allows the psoriatic patient to have his skin disease treated in the best possible way and to prescribe a personalized treatment. The choice of therapyin fact, it depends on the extent of the disease, the impact of the disease on the patient’s quality of life and the simultaneous presence of other pathologies (such as arthritis, hypertension, diabetes). The Dimension T awareness campaign based on three T’s for a new approach to psoriasis was born from these assumptions: T for Trust, which in English means trust, to be exercised in the relationship with the dermatologist and towards the prescribed treatments; T for Therapy best suited for each patient; T for Time, or the time to rediscover for oneself. The initiative, promoted by Janssen Italia, born in 2019 from the collaboration between doctors and patient associations and invites you to trust the dermatologist of specialized treatment centers to receive a precise diagnosis and evaluate the therapy. Psychological impact. Having drugs that control skin manifestations means offer a better quality of life to the patient, which is a fundamental aspect to take into consideration – he says Giovanna Malara, Head of Dermatology of the United Hospitals of Reggio Calabria -. The quality of life of the psoriatic patient, in fact, is strongly compromised considering that it is an inflammatory, systemic disease characterized by lesions often in visible areas that inevitably affect the psychological aspect, relationships and work activity. Especially when you suffer from it in a severe form, in fact, embarrassment and malaise can turn patients into anxiety, depression, isolation. Thanks to the wide availability of specific drugs, the dermatologist can decide which inflammatory mechanism to block, thus controlling the disease effectively and over the long term – he explains Antonio Costanzo, Director of Dermatology at the Humanitas Clinical Institute in Milan -. The effectiveness of a treatment today is measured in rreduction of the amount of lesions, which must be at least 90% and in the significant improvement of the quality of life. Also taking into account that current treatments have a very high safety profile and can also be taken for long periods.