Public enemy, on the heels of Will Smith with a spectacular ending – Libero Quotidiano

Giorgio Carbone Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for “La Notte” from 1971 to 1995. For “Libero” from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993). Go to the blog





PUBLIC ENEMY

with Will Smith, Gene Hackman and Jon Voight. Directed by Tony Scott. USA 1998 production. Duration: 2 hours and 13 minutes

THE PLOT

An honest politician is murdered by the usual deviant fringe of the CIA. But the murder was caught on camera. The tape happens by chance into the hands of a lawyer (Will Smith) who at first doesn’t even understand what it is. But in the meantime he has become in the sights of the killers. Pursued, targeted, the poor man also becomes the object of a smear campaign (even his wife is opposed to him). For many it is now a dangerous criminal. Until he decides to react. With the help of a former agent (Gene Hackman) he designs a trap for his persecutors. Who end up unexpectedly killed.

WHY SEE IT Because it is one of the best Tony Scott movies good soul. A chase plot where there is never a respite. For Smith and the spectators. The ending is one of the most spectacular of turn-of-the-century thrillers.