published an unpublished photo from behind the scenes of the film

The Suicide Squad arrived in Italian cinemas on August 2, 2021

The Suicide Squad is the recent superhero feature film written and directed by James Gunn (Slither, Guardians of the Galaxy) which has expanded the DC Extended Universe. The film is a nice reinterpretation of the Suicide Squad on the big screen that we already had the opportunity to see a few years ago with the film by David Ayer which, however, was not at all appreciated by critics. The work shows us a park of characters never seen before, a biting irony in full Gunn style and a lot of blood. What more do you want from a cinecomic?

James Gunn has always been very active on his social networks and even a few hours ago the film-maker did not contradict himself at all. The author, in fact, through his personal Instagram profile, shared three particular images directly from behind the scenes of The Suicide Squad. The photos in question show an important moment of preparation for the film, which is the day the whole cast read the script for the first time together. The most beautiful and exciting aspect is that a part of the actors present in the images commented on the post with very touching and emotional words towards the artist himself.

The Suicide Squad is produced by Atlas Entertainment And The Safran Company with the participation, in the cast, of Margot Robbie in the role of Harley Quinn, Idris Elba which lends its face to Bloodsport, Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag), Sylvester Stallone who dubbed King Shark, Daniela Melchior that embodies Ratcatcher II, David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), Peter Capaldi (Thinker) and many more. The realization arrived in Italian cinemas on August 2, 2021 with a generally good reception from both national and non-national critics.

