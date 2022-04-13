Puerto Rican company is recognized by Times magazine

the local company 787 Coffee Co. It has just been selected as one of the fastest growing companies in the Americas, according to the Financial Times economic magazine, which included it in its exclusive list for 2022.

The Puerto Rican coffee chain reached the 55th position among 500 companies from the United States, Canada and Brazil. In addition, it was the second company in the category of beverages and food among all companies ranked.

“Getting into this ‘ranking’ of Times magazine is, without a doubt, one of the greatest rewards that we have striven to achieve over the past years.. This is an achievement of an entire passionate team dedicated to bringing the best coffee in Puerto Rico to our public”, said Brandon Iván Peña, co-founder and partner of 787 Coffee Co.

The prestigious magazine makes an annual classification of the fastest growing companies, “The Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies 2022”. It captures the resilience of companies as they adapted to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The list was compiled by Statista, a research company that ranks participants from across the Americas, based on their compound annual growth rate in revenue, between 2017 and 2020.

In recent days, The new day published that 787 Coffee will open another 11 stores this year between Puerto Rico and New York. At the moment, it has 17 “coffee shops”, 14 of them in the City of Skyscrapers and three in Puerto Rico located in Isla Verde, Santurce and Maricao. In this last town is where they grow and make the coffee that they serve in their “coffee shops”.

From elsewhere, The company participated for the first time in Expo Alimentaria 2022, the largest food fair held internationally. This fair, which was held last week in Barcelona, ​​Spain, was attended by almost 3,000 Spanish companies and 400 international companies from 52 countries.

“787 Coffee was present at this important fair where we had the opportunity to present our specialty coffeeour culture, gastronomy, our spectacular beaches and beautiful mountains, all with the rich aroma of the best Puerto Rican coffee. Our chest is swollen to be able to represent our island and bring our coffee to the world,” said Sam Sepúlveda, co-founder of 787 Coffee Co.

“We were connecting, impacting, informing and educating visitors to these events about the importance and relevance of Puerto Rican coffee,” added Sepúlveda.

They were so enthusiastic about the experience in Alimentaria that they indicated that they will continue creating relationships in Spain and they do not rule out opening 787 Coffee in the Motherland in the near future.

787 Coffee Co., is a Puerto Rican company created in 2016 by Sepúlveda and Peña, both lovers of good coffee. At Hacienda Iluminada, located in Maricao, they grow, process and roast their own coffee, using sustainable and ecological practices. The company generates more than 150 direct jobs.