Puig sets an important date

Alberto Puig, HRC team manager, takes stock of Marc Marquez’s situation: the conditions of the Spaniard and the scenarios for the future

Marc Marquez did not take part, once again, in the pre-season tests in Jerez. The Spaniard, after the shoulder problems, was forced to forfeit by the diplopia that made him miss even the last rounds of the season with the world championship. The situation of the pilot Honda is not the simplest: everyone is waiting to understand what the health conditions of the 28-year-old are and what are the prospects for the start of next season. Alberto also talks about it Puig, team manager HRC, just on the occasion of the Jerez tests which saw a Pecco Bagnaia still on the ranks with the best time. The Honda manager talks about Marquez’s mood and the next steps in his recovery. “He’s not happy he’s not here – he claims – but now the important thing is how it is“.

Marc Marquez, Puig: “He needs to rest”

Just on the conditions of Marc Marquez the news is not yet positive: “It is the same as already explained”Says Puig referring to the updates given to Portimao And Valencia. The pilot must be given time to recover: “He needs to rest, time to recover and to see if the area around the eye deflates and improves“.

A few more weeks then a new visit with the hope of having at least clearer ideas about what could happen. The next visit is scheduled for Christmas and so, says the HRC manager “we will see how the situation is“And we will evaluate”the decisions about the possibilities we will have“. Before then, for the Spaniard there is only to be patient and follow the advice of the doctors: “He must rest“.