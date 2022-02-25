Pure vitamin – SWI swissinfo.ch

This content was published on February 25, 2022 – 13:45

Editorial Culture, Feb 25 (EFE).- Goodbye to the cold, spring is almost ready to bloom and it shows. Saying goodbye to dark colors and welcoming yellows, oranges or strawberry reds is a joy for the eyes, shades that are pure vitamin for the body and mind.

Fresh and carefree collections where color shines in all its splendor with lemon yellow, intense oranges like fruits just picked from the tree, cherry reds or lime greens, a song to light and energy.

Valentino has not hesitated, he has made his muse the actress of “Euphoria”, Zendaya, the protagonist of the spring-summer 2022 collection where the star is a wide shirt dress down to the feet, in yellow, which combines with pants boxing shorts, to which so many firms have succumbed this season, including Dior in the purest “Rocky” style.

Pier Paolo Piccioli, creative director of Valentino, also bets on pomegranate reds in pleated layers and kiwi green for men’s shirts.

Yellow is the color of this summer, a tone that is not lacking even in the form of a bag in the Chanel collection and that stands out in the Hermès swimwear proposal as a swimsuit or an embroidered sailor shirt.

The French firm gives ground to muted oranges that fade to earth in knit sweaters and shorts.

Orange communicates energy, balance and conveys a message of optimism, perhaps for this reason Prada chooses it as one of the colors of spring and summer with which it inks miniskirts and satin dresses, but also in wedge shoes discovered at the ankle .

Always bold, Gucci’s design downgrades its explosion of colour, not forgetting its DNA, marked by lime green trousers and a yellow jumpsuit, in the men’s collection, which can also be found in metallic cherry pink. Tones and proposals for a man who takes risks.

In Daniel Lee’s latest collection for the Italian firm Bottega Veneta, the designer uses the fruit bowl to color all his accessories, from sandals to bags, the tones that provide the most vitamin C to the body are essential in a collection where white and green They are the star alliance.

Antonio Burillo and Juan Carlos Fernández are the creative soul of The 2nd Skin Co. Their designs have been worn on red carpets by Jennifer Lopez, Hailee Steinfeld, Jessica Biel or the star of “Emily in Paris”, Lily Collins.

For the next season they propose muslins, natural silk satin, chiffon, crepes and woven linen to which they transfer a color palette of pinks, yellows, whites and greens on structured garments, with a studied pattern design and large volumes.

Eclecticism and the multicultural spirit is what guides the Etro collection with boho-style garments, in which yellow and green once again roam freely with bright prints with which it wants to spread optimism and overflowing energy to celebrate the lifetime.

A more sporty fashion is the option of the British Stella McCartney to offer a change of season in the wardrobe, where tops and tight dresses, with psychedelic cuts to show off the skin adopt the external color of figs. While leaving the red inside for “oversize” jacket suits.

A season is approaching where garments are dyed the color of fresh seasonal fruit. EFE

