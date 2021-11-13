Putin, Poland on migrants breaks the humanitarian ideals of the European Union – World

The actions of Polish border guards against migrants encamped on the Belarusian border contradict the humanitarian ideals touted by Russia’s western neighbors. He said it Vladimir Putin in the tv interview. “When border guards and Polish soldiers beat migrants, shoot over their heads, turn on sirens and lights at night in the places where they are camped, where there are children and women in the last months of pregnancy … well, that doesn’t match. much to the humanitarian ideas that underpin the politics of our western neighbors, “he said.

Russia “has nothing to do” with the ongoing migrant crisis on the Belarusian border, he added. According to Putin, the criminal organizations that smuggle migrants are based “in Europe” and it is the task of the European law enforcement and security services to manage the problem. Putin then evoked the position already outlined by the Russian Foreign Ministry. “We must not forget where the migrant crises come from, Belarus is not the discoverer of these problems”, he said, stressing that “the problems have been created by Western countries”. “The problems are political, military and economic. Military, because everyone participated in the operations in Iraq, for example, and now there are many Kurds from Iraq. And they have been fighting in Afghanistan for 20 years, now there are more and more. Afghans there “. But there are also “economic reasons”. In Middle Eastern oil countries, people often live worse off than on social benefits in Europe, Putin says.

The interruption of Russian gas supplies to the EU would constitute “a breach of the contract” and “damage relations between Belarus and Russia”, Putin later underlined in his interview and added that he hopes “this will not happen” . The Russian leader has assured that he will discuss with Alexander Lukashenko his threat to cut off supplies.