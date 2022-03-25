you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Uruguay vs. Peru
The match is played at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo.
March 24, 2022, 07:32 PM
Uruguay receives Peru at the Centenario stadium, in Montevideo, on date 17 of the qualifying round for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The fate of Colombia also depends on what happens in this match.
The sky-blue could qualify this Thursday for the World Cup. To do this, they need to win and for Chile not to defeat Brazil, in the game that is played simultaneously at the Maracana stadium.
Peru, for its part, could at least secure the playoffs if it wins in the Centenario, also waiting for a defeat by Chile in Rio de Janeiro.
Follow the game here:
