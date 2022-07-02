Rain and wind forecast for Saturday and part of Sunday

The National Meteorological Service (SNM) in San Juan reported this morning that the episodes of rain and wind that have been felt in sectors of the island, associated with the passage of a strong tropical wave, would continue to occur for the rest of today, Saturday. .

The rains will last until tomorrow, Sunday, when later in the day weather conditions are expected to gradually improve, said meteorologist Emanuel Rodríguez, from the SNM offices in San Juan.

The sea conditions are going to remain dangerous on Saturday and Sunday, so great caution is recommended on the beaches and coasts.

“We have a fairly strong tropical wave that is moving over the region, and this system from early in the morning began to move bands of downpours and thunderstorms over the municipalities of the east, southeast and metropolitan area, leaving episodes of heavy rain on occasions” Rodriguez explained.

“At the moment, the heaviest rain has fallen in the southern part of the metropolitan area, where radar estimates are between an inch and an inch and a half,” he added.

“It has also left winds in quite strong gusts. Here in San Juan, or at the Carolina (Luis Muñoz Marín International) airport, gusts of 45 miles per hour were reported, Ceiba reported 40 mph, Culebrita Island, in Culebra, reported 47 mph,” the meteorologist reported.

“And the reality of the case is that windy rain bands should be continuing throughout the day. The entire Island should receive winds. But the east and southeast should see the largest accumulations of rain with this system, today we could be talking about three inches (of rain) or up to four inches in some sectors, ”he detailed.

For tomorrow, Sunday, as the wave moves over the region, rains are still expected over the entire country, although less severe. And to the extent that there is less cloud cover in general, local effects could generate more rain over the interior and west, which could be heavier, “but those sectors are already used to seeing those amounts of rain and should not have a greater impact”.

The expert indicated that, with regard to the possible impacts of the tropical wave, “the wind worries us a little, because it can knock down some tree branches, old trees, interrupting traffic in some sectors.”

“As for the heavy rains, because the land has been dry with this drought that we have had, but in any case, episodes of heavy rains could always cause flooding in urban centers or poorly drained sectors if the rain continues for a period of time. long time,” he added.

At the moment, however, there were no reports of damage.

On the other hand, taking into account that we are in a long weekend with the July 4 holiday, and that many people usually go to celebrate on the beaches, the meteorologist warned that the sea conditions are going to be dangerous around all the island.

“Today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday), with the bad conditions at sea, we are going to have a high risk of sea currents. It will be throughout the island, a little lower to the west, but the entire island will have a high risk of currents, ”he explained.

He added that the sea is going to remain “choppy” and, in fact, a warning is in effect for operators of small boats, which both fishermen and people who go out to sea in boats must take into account.

For Monday, the sea is already expected to be “a little better, but not entirely better. So if you are going to go to the beaches, you should still be careful, especially on those more exposed coasts, where there is a risk of currents, mainly in the north.” The sea “is still going to be choppy, although not as dangerous, but in any case you have to exercise caution”, particularly in the north, which is a more dangerous area.

The expert recommended the population to keep an eye on SNM weather bulletins and reports, and especially those who live in flood-prone areas to be “attentive to any sign that there may be floods in their communities.”