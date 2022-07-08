Ralph Lauren’s exotic passion for Ferrari

Ralph Lauren, one of the greatest figures in fashion, owns one of the largest collections of luxury cars. Inside this impressive garage, we find a brand that is repeated repeatedly. Swipe and find out more!

July 07, 2022 4:57 p.m.

Ralph Lauren it’s a designer and fashion house owner, Ralph Lauren Corporation. With more than 50 years in the industry, he has achieved dress the biggest celebrities of history since the launch of the celebrities polo shirt. Thanks to such a successful career, the businessman has achieved a impressive estate of 6.5 billion dollars.

With such enormous fortune, the New Yorker created his huge collection of luxury cars. The name that is repeated the most in this garage is ferrari. Today in torkwe will show you the most exclusive models of the Italian brand:

1) 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO

The Ferrari 250 GTO from 1962.

One of the most exclusive models of the The 60s’since they were manufactured approximately 30 copies of this Ferrari 250 GTO. In addition, it has a V12 engine which allows a maximum power of 300 hp and travels at a speed of 280km/h. The value of this machine is $70 millionbecoming one of the most expensive cars in the collection.

2) 1958 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa Spyder

Ralph Lauren with his Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa Spyder.

East Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa Spyder from 1958 count with one 3.0-liter V12 engine with a power of 260 hp. Another exclusive model, since they manufactured only 30 of these specimens in the 1950s, and its surprising value is 14 million dollars.

3) Ferrari 375 Plus

This model is one of 5 copies that exist and also participated and he won several races. Count with one V12 engine which gives it a power of 325 hp, and its price is approx. $18 million.

The designer has definitely shown his fanaticism for the horse company. However, in his millionaire garage, we also find models from different automotive companies such as Bugatti, Porsche and Mercedes-Benzjust to name a few…