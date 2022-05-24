Ramirez, Aquino and Rodriguez HR; Cabrera and Garcia win; DR Summary

Jose Ramirez. External source.

José Ramírez, Aristides Aquino and Julio Rodríguez hit four home runs on Monday in the major leagues and Genesis Cabrera obtained his second victory of the season.

Two wins were recorded yesterday, for relief pitchers Genesis Cabrera of the Cardinals and Luis Garcia of the San Diego Padres.

José Ramírez, dispatched the (10), Aristides Aquino 2 leads (3) and Julio Rodríguez reached (4) homers in the season.

José Ramírez drove in four runs, and the Cleveland Guardians crushed the Houston Astros 6-1.

Ramirez had two hits, including the two-run shot in the fifth that extended Cleveland’s lead to 4-0.

It was his 10th home run of the season and with four RBIs, he reached (41), a leader in the major leagues.

Aristides Aquino 2 homers

Aristides Aquino hit two home runs in the Reds’ 7-4 loss to the Cubs.

The home runs came in the third and eighth innings, but they did nothing for his team’s cause.

Julio Rodriguez home run 4

The Dominican rookie for the Seattle Mariners had another great night shooting two hits and driving in three runs.

Rodriguez’s home run was his fourth of the season in his team’s 7-6 win over the Oakland Athletics.

Genesis Cabrera wins

The Cardinals’ victory went to Genesis Cabrera (2-1), the Cardinals’ fifth pitcher, who pitched the 10th.

Cabrera benefited from Paul Goldschmidt, who hit a grand slam in the 10th inning to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 7-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

Luis Garcia wins

Luis García, of the San Diego Padres, benefited from the designated runner, who scored in the tenth and won (3-2), pitched 1.0 innings, 1 hit and a walk.

miguel sanchez loses

The Dominican Miguel Sánchez, of the Brewers, lost 0-1), he pitched 0.2 thirds, one hit, two walks. He hurt the designated runner, who scored in the 10th for the Padres victory.

Peralta (shoulder) disabled by Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers placed right-hander Freddy Peralta on the 15-day injured list Monday with a right shoulder problem and placed closer Josh Hader on the family medical emergency absentee list.

Milwaukee filled both players’ spots with Trevor Kelley and Miguel Sanchez, called up from Triple-A Nashville.

The Brewers made these adjustments as they begin their biggest road series of the season of 11 games in 10 days in San Diego on Sunday.

Peralta left the mound in the Brewers’ 8-2 loss to the Washington Nationals the previous day in the fourth inning because of upper shoulder strain.

Manager Craig Counsell said after Sunday’s game that Peralta would be placed on the disabled list and would have an MRI on Monday.

“I was a little sore at first, but in that inning it got worse,” Peralta said after the match. “That’s why I made the decision to let them know and leave the game.”

Peralta, who turns 26 on June 4, is 3-2 with a 4.42 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings this season.

He was nominated for the All-Star Game last year and went 10-5 with a 2.81 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 144 1/3 innings.

Ball falls into fan’s drink

A connected foul ball lands in the drink of a fan who celebrates by finishing the drink with the ball in the cup.

Dominican pitchers

Yesterday they pitched in major league baseball, the Dominicans: Félix Bautista, Orioles, Wandy Peralta, Yankees, Jeurys Familia, Phillies, Elvin Rodríguez and Wily Peralta, Tigers, Génesis Cabrera, Cardinals, Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland, Bryan Abreu, Astros, Jarlin Garcia, Giants, Domingo Acevedo, Athletics, Diego Castillo, Mariners, Joel Payamps, Royals, Luis Frias, Arizona.

Games Details

rocks 1

pirates 2

For the Pirates, Rodolfo Castro 3-1.

For the Rockies, no Dominicans played.

Cubs 7

nets 4

For the Reds, Aristides Aquino 2-for-4, (2 home runs) 2 runs scored, 3 RBIs.

For the Cubs, Jonathan Villar 5-1. Christopher Morel 4-1, one scored.

Dodgers 10

Nationals 1

For the Nationals, Juan Soto 3-1; Nelson Cruz 4-1, one scored, and Maikel Franco 3-0.

The Dodgers, Hanser Alberto 1-0.

Orioles 6

yankees 4

For the Orioles, Félix Bautista, threw 1.1 thirds, a base and a strikeout.

For the Yankees, Estevan Florial 3-0, Wandy Peralta, pitched 1.0 innings, 2 hits, 1 unearned run.

Philly 7

braves 3

For the Braves, Marcell Ozuna 4-2.

For the Phillies, Jean Segura 2-5, one RBI. Jeurys Familia, pitched 1.0 innings, 2 hits, one earned run.

Tigers 4

Twins 5

For the Twins, Jorge Polanco 4-1, one scored, and Gary Sánchez 1-0.

For the Tigers, Jeimer Candelario 1-0. Elvin Rodríguez started and pitched 5.0 innings, 4 hits, one home run, 4 earned runs, 3 walks, 4 strikeouts. Wily Peralta, 1.0 innings and a strikeout.

Blue Jays 3

Cardinals 7

For the Blue Jays, Santiago Espinal 4-1 with an RBI; Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 3-0; Teoscar Hernandez 5-0; Raimel Tapia 1-0.

For the Cardinals, Albert Pujols 1-0. Genesis Cabrera, won (2-1), pitched 1.0 innings, one walk.

cleveland 6

stars 1

For the Guardians, the Dominicans Amed Rosario 4-1; José Ramírez 5-2, home run (10) with one run scored and four produced (41); Franmil Reyes 4-1. Emmanuel Clase, pitched 1.0 scoreless inning

For the Astros, Jeremy Peña 3-1; Jose Siri 2-0. Bryan Abreu threw 1.2 thirds, 2 hits, 2 runs, 1 clean, 2 walks and a strikeout.

Royals 5

D Backs 9

For the Royals, Carlos Santana 5-3, Joel Payamps, threw 2.1 thirds, one hit, one walk and two strikeouts.

For Arizona, Ketel Marte 4-2, two runs scored, two RBIs, Geraldo Perdomo 4-1, Luis Frias, pitched 1.0 innings, one walk and one strikeout.

Athletics 6

Sailors 7

For the Athletics, Cristian Pache 3-1, 2 RBIs, Luis Barrera 1-0, Ramón Laureano, had no official turns. Domingo Acevedo pitched 0.1 thirds and struck out.

For the Mariners, Julio Rodríguez 4-2, home run (4), 2 runs scored, 3 RBIs. Diego Castillo pitched 1.0 innings and struck out three.

Brewers 2

Parents 3

For the brewers, Miguel Sánchez, lost (0-1), pitched 0.2 thirds, one hit, two walks. He hurt the designated runner, who scored in the 10th for the Padres victory.

For the Padres, Manny Machado 4-0, a run scored, Robinson Canó 3-0. Luis García, won (3-2), pitched 1.0 innings, 1 hit and 1 walk

Mets 13

Giants 5

For the Mets, Starling Marte 5-1, one run scored.

For the Giants, Jarlin Garcia pitched 1.0 innings, one strikeout.