Raphy Pina will not attend her daughter Vida’s party with Natti Natasha

This May 22, Vida Isabelle, daughter of Raphy Pina and singer Natti Natasha, will celebrate her first birthday.

But music producer He will not be present at the celebration party, since the federal judge has denied the request to attend his little girl’s party.

According to the Puerto Rican newspaper The new day, Federal judge Francisco Besosa denied a request to modify the conditions of freedom of Pina, who is under house arrest.

«(Motion) denied without prejudice due to premature. Once the court and the probation officer are informed of the place of celebration of the birthday and the hours that Pina Nieves will be away from her residence, the motion can be filed again, “says the order, according to a report of the aforementioned means, medium.

Pina’s lawyer, Maria A. Dominguez, announced that Vida Isabelle’s birthday will be “in a place yet to be determined outside the house” of the family.

“Obviously, your youngest daughter’s first birthday is a momentous occasion for a parent, particularly a parent as devoted as Pina Nieves,” the defense motion reads.

“Although details about the time and place of the party have not yet been finalized, Pina Nieves’ daughter’s birthday celebration will be a family affair, it will take place in a safe environment and her attendance will not represent any danger to the community, or pose a flight risk. She wants to attend the celebration for the sole purpose of being with her daughter on such an important day », she adds.