Rapper Young Thug Arrested Accused of Leading Gang That Committed Multiple Murders

The 88-page indictment filed Monday in Georgia’s Fulton County cites lyrics from multiple music videos as evidence and charges alleged gang members with committing violent crimes to raise money for the gang.

Young Thug, the whose given name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, co-wrote the hit “This is America” ​​with Childish Gambino, making history when it became the first hip-hop song to win the Grammy Award for Song of the Year in 2019.

Fulton County prosecutors say that in late 2012, he and two other men founded Young Slime Life a violent criminal street gang that is commonly known as YSL and is affiliated with the national gang Blood.

He was arrested Monday at his home in Buckhead, an upscale neighborhood north of downtown Atlanta.

According to Fulton County records, the first offense Young is charged with is allegedly conspiring with the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

The second charge against the rapper was for participating in criminal activities with a street gang on May 12, 2018.

Through a statement, attorney Brian Steel assured that Jeffery Lamar Williams (real name) has not committed any violation of the law.

“We will fight this case ethically and legally. Mr. Williams will be acquitted,” he said.