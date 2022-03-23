Raúl Jiménez excites the fans of América with a possible return to the club

It is not a lie that despite being in the Wolverhampton, Raul Jimenez He has always had great affection for America club, the team that saw him grow up and debut in football. His time in the Old Continent has been very good and despite the injury he suffered little by little he has tried to recover the level that keeps him among the great teams of the PremierLeague.

The Mexican has broken records in the English League and has become loved by the fans of the wolvesbut also the Americanist followers have not forgotten the journey he had with the team and that he is also always aware of what happens with the national team, for which he made his position to return clear.

I would say yes to America

In an interview conducted in Aztec Sports, Jiménez made it clear that just as the Eagles gave him the opportunity to start in the world of soccer, it is also the team in which he would like to hang up his boots. The Mexican knows that if he were to retire from football, the ideal place to do so would be as part of the azulcrema squad.

It is worth mentioning that for the moment, after returning from his injury, he has tried to improve his pace in European football and has even placed himself in the sights of other teams, so there are still a few more years in his career for this to happen. However, the fact that he contemplates it is something that is taken into account in the best way.