Real Madrid is back and wants to become the winter champions of the Spanish league.

01/03/2024

Real Madrid and Gironaboth are related to 45 points at the top of the ranking Leaguewill play this Wednesday against Majorca and Atlético respectively finish the first round of the championship as a leader, receiving the symbolic title of “winter champion”.

. Ancelotti has extended his contract

He real Madrid will host Mallorca at 18:15 with his Italian coach Carlo Anchelottirecently renovated until June 2026… seating to choose from Brazilwhere they had been expecting their imminent arrival for several months. With the coach’s future decided, the white team can now focus all their attention on the competition and continue the good trajectory of the first half of the season, in which they suffered only one defeat (from Atlético Madrid at the end of October) in 24 official matches (18 in the championship and 6 in the Champions League).

. Strong at the Bernabeu

REl Madrid This season it has turned its stadium, the renovated Santiago Bernabeu, into an almost impregnable fiefdom, where only Rayo have managed to achieve anything positive (0-0 in early November). Mallorca, trained by Mexican Javier Aguirrethis season he won only one victory as a guest: 1:0 over Celta Vigo on the fifth day of the championship. But after a period of poor results, which even called into question the continuity of the Mexican coach, Majorca (14th) finished the year well, collecting 8 out of 12 possible points in December, which allowed them to move away from relegation.

