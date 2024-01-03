Real Madrid will play its first game in 2024: unusual schedule

Madrid, Spain.

He real Madrid returns to action, and this Wednesday, January 3, he will play his first game in 2024 for the team. Spanish League. With full support real Madrid with a surprise update for Christmas that will finally close the door to the Brazilian team, Carlo Anchelotti Start this new year off to a good start Majorca, with the goal of completing the first round, declaring himself the winter champion and leading the way in a January full of bad memories.

Real Madrid: three players will select Mbappe and reveal conditions

Ancelotti’s team arrived on time, having just won Deportivo Alaves in Mendizorroza (0-1) and secured first position in La Liga with 45 points to his name. Same amount as you Gironabut White is first in goal difference. Even more relieved to be back Vinicius Junior, Dani Carvajal and Arda Guler, is finally ready for his first minutes as a Real Madrid player after almost six months of injuries, but Ancelotti still has problems that have no solution. With the door closed with the arrival of a central defender on the winter market, without Eder Militao or David Alaba due to serious knee injuries and with Nacho suspended, Antonio Rudiger will have to accompany Aurélien Ciaumeni against Mallorca.

ENEMY

He KDD Mallorca from Javier Aguirre, for its part, arrives after defeating CA Osasuna (3-2) in its fiefdom of Son Moix before the Christmas break. The Balearic team has 18 points and is in fourteenth position in the standings. League.

The Vermillions haven’t lost in three days. They beat Sevilla and Osasuna and drew in Almeria, and these results gave them a break in the standings. Away from Son Mua, they only beat Celta. Of the 27 points at stake, they added 6 away from home after one win, three draws and five defeats.

YouTuber disappears during Neymar’s cruise and we can expect the worst

REAL MADRID – MALLORCA INFORMATION