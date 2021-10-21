News

Red Notice: the trailer for the Netflix movie with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds!

A few minutes ago, Netflix released the trailer for Red Notice, the film that will see among the protagonists Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot And Ryan Reynolds, outgoing on November 12 on the streaming platform.

The synopsis of Red Notice

John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is the FBI’s biggest profiler and is grappling with a new red notice, Interpol’s mandate to catch the biggest fugitives. His searches around the planet catapult him into a daring robbery, during which he is forced to team up with the greatest responsible for art theft, Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds), in order to capture the most sought-after art thief in the world. world, nicknamed “The Standard Bearer” (Gal Gadot). A great adventure follows that drags the three protagonists, always together in spite of themselves, around the globe between dance floors, isolated prisons and wild jungles. Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopolous complete a stellar cast. Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (A Spy and a Half, Skyscraper), production by Hiram Garcia, Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions, Flynn Picture Co. of Beau Flynn and Bad Version, Inc. of Thurber , Red Notice is an elegant cat and mouse globetrotting game… where there are two cats.

Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, is produced by Beau Flynn (FlynnPictureCo); Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia (Seven Bucks Productions); and Rawson Marshall Thurber.

Red Notice the poster

Red Notice - Poster - Netflix

Red Notice trailer in original language:

