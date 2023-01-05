Red Sox sacrificed for Turner, Kluber spot

Although it is already a fact that veterans Justin Turner Y Corey Klüber have been signed by Red Soxthe Boston organization has not been able to make both moves official because it still needs free up two spots on their 40-player roster.

It seems the board is struggling to choose the pair of players that will have to be sacrificed in order to add the former Dodgers third baseman and the two-time Cy Young Award winner from his time with the Cleveland Indians. Below is a list of items that would be candidates to be appointed for assignment to give rise to Turner and Kluber:

Ryan Braiser, RHP

Kaleb Ort, RHP

Connor Seabold, RHP

Jarren Duran OF

OF Bobby Dalbec 1B/3B

1B/3B Wyatt Mills, RHP

Darwinzon Hernandez, LHP

Josh Taylor, LHP

From the mentioned list, the fast outfielder Jarren Durán and the infielder Bobby Dalbec stand out, both indicated as top prospects before making their Major League debut with Boston.