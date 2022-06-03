relationship with a famous Hollywood actress

On June 28, 1969, the first civil rebellion to defend the rights of homosexuals took place due to the raid on the Stonewall Inn bar, in Greenwich Village in New York City. A year after this historic event, members of the LGBTQ+ community organized themselves to carry out the first Gay Pride marches in the entire country. For this reason, the month of June is considered the month of ‘Pride’.

In addition to starting preparations for the annual marches, members of the LGBTQ+ community have been really surprised by the coming out of the closet of one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood: Nicole Kidman. Yes, this is how you read it. According to a magazine specializing in celebrities, Tom Cruise’s ex decided to confirm her bisexuality in a conversation on a podcast. In addition, the actress named actress Naomi Watts in her confession, confirming that she had a relationship with her a few years ago, since both have shared roles in the films “The First Experience” (1991) and “Makeup Among Monsters” ( 2007). Needless to say, the great chemistry between the two actresses and although for a long time it was thought that it was only a very close friendship, the truth is that, with this revelation, some Internet users have viralized a video where Nicole Kidman kissed in the lips to Naomi Watts, in 2015, when Watts presented her with the Crystal Award for Excellence at the Women in Film Crystal Awards.



naomi watts

Due to this confession by the actress of ‘Being the Ricardos’, social networks went crazy and the members of the group have flooded their networks with messages of support for the actress. Likewise, the presenter of the podcast ‘Stretching the Chicle’, Carolina Iglesias, wrote the following on her social networks: “Nicole Kidman crosses the catwalk of bisexuality.” The rumor began with the publication of an article stating that Nicole Kidman confessed her bisexuality on the podcast. “We recently had Nicole Kidman on the podcast and she revealed some pretty amazing information. The actress was in a romantic relationship with her partner Naomi Watts. They weren’t together for a long time, but Nicole admitted that she is a proud bisexual woman.”

These statements caused a stir on social networks, especially on Twitter, where hundreds of people gave their opinion on this revelation by the actress: “Very strong that Nicole Kidman has come out of the closet as bisexual just on the day that Pride begins, what a victory for the group of girls”, “That Nicole Kidman has come out of the closet as bisexual… there is no better way to start Pride month”, were some of the most prominent tweets.

This would not be the first time that the bisexuality of the actress can be assumed, given that, in 2018, her husband Keith Urban published the song ‘Gemini’ where he talks about intimacy with the actress and in one of the verses he says: “And I know that everyone knows that she is those two things”, dropping the doubt about his wife’s bisexuality.