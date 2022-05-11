release date, features and how to download

It’s been a long time coming, but after years of incremental updates, Tencent’s premier mobile battle royale has finally come close to the big time. PUBG Mobile 2.0 to update. Like patch 1.0 in the past, its main feature is a map overhaul which we’ll talk about a bit later, but we’ll cover a few other basics as well; such as PUBG Mobile 2.0 release date and how you can download it.

As is the norm with PUBG Mobile, patch details have been shared ahead of time, leaving us with a lot to look forward to and few surprises to speak of. And since most are leaked from their Chinese counterpart or test servers, chances are you already know what to expect. However, what you will not know is when you will be able to play.

PUBG Mobile 2.0 Release Date

The release date of the massive new PUBG Mobile 2.0 patch is set for May 10, 2022.

Just a few days after the official trailer was released, the wait time for it has been comparatively short compared to previous updates. PUBG Mobile has always strived to have an active update every month, but the timing has never been consistent.

How do I download PUBG Mobile 2.0?

Another scale of previous PUBG Mobile updates is how you will go about downloading this one.

To download the PUBG Mobile 2.0 update, you will need to rely on your device’s app store. So if you’re on Android, load up the Google Play Store. For iOS users, the App Store is where you’ll find it.

If the game doesn’t update automatically that way (which sometimes only happens if you’re plugged in, charging, and away from your phone), you’ll want to look for PUBG Mobile in the store. Where an ‘Install’ or ‘Open’ button would normally be, you should see an ‘Update’ button instead.

The PUBG Mobile 2.0 patch will be large, usually around 1.6Gb on Android and 2.4Gb on iOS, so make sure you’re on WiFi if you don’t want to eat up your data. If the update fails, check that you have enough free space on your device. Sometimes it takes more than the actual download amount for the installation to take place, so keep that in mind.

If you don’t use the official app store on your device, don’t have access to things like Google services, or don’t play on an emulator, you can download the PUBG Mobile APK directly. Download it on your Android device or transfer it from a PC/Mac. You’ll need to enable third-party installations for this to work, but chances are you already have if you’re going down this route.

What are the new features of PUBG Mobile 2.0?

Wondering if PUBG Mobile 2.0 patch is worth downloading or not? You can watch the full PUBG Mobile 2.0 patch notes video for a detailed rundown of what the new update brings. For a summary of the most important additions, read on.

Livik 1.0

Officially out of beta after its long state of testing, Livik has been completely reworked again.

This little map has been great for short, sweet Battle Royale matches in the past, with SMGs and shotgun use typically dominating. It’s also where the iconic FAMAS first appeared, where it decimated the competition alongside the legendary P90 SMG.

The new Livik features the four-seater UTV ride for squads, a high-level loot zone at the start of each match, mini-games like Soccer Challenge, zip lines for a quick traverse, and Treasure Maps that direct you to random boxes rich in resources.

Recall Towers returns to call fallen squadmates into the fight as well. But at the literal heart of it all is the Livik volcano, an ever-present natural disaster waiting to force players into it, where most of the best battles on the map take place.

PUBG Mobile Evangelion Crossover Event

After taking on Resident Evil, Metro, Godzilla, and Jujustu Kaisen in the past, PUBG Mobile’s latest crossover event brings the world of Neon Genesis Evangelion to the game.

Details are scarce at the moment, but the trailer shows a similar image to the Godzilla vs Kong event. One of the franchise’s iconic mechs will rise above select maps and engage in a battle you may want to avoid. Expect plenty of other collaborative events to coincide with this one.

Another feature that has been overlooked in the official announcement is Emilia, the materials scientist.

Dubbed as an entirely new character capable of “providing players with new equipment,” we’re not sure if this is a new playable character like Andy with a weapon throwing ability or a character similar to the Metro Cash Exchange.

small improvements

No PUBG Mobile patch is complete without some minor tweaks. This is what you will find in the latest update.

Wingman Finishes Available through Lucky Spin from May 17 to May 24, Wingman Finishes are cosmetic characters that join you on Spawn Island, during the jump phase, and in the lobby.

visual enhancements

user interface updates

Anti-hacking improvements (Eagle System and Fog of War)

New store sets like Crystal Power Squad, Interstellar Chimera, Floret Fairy, Sacred Eminence, and Styx Sovereign.

Battle pass progress is visible on the minimap just like in Fortnite.

When is the new PUBG Mobile Royale pass? – Release date of the new season of PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Cycle 2 Season 6 will launch on May 19, bringing with it a new season of ranked play as well.

The new Hidden Hunters theme will, as always, let you pick a skin from previous seasons if you manage to reach level 50. There’s talk of a Toy World theme coming back for next month, a server-wide Golden Chicken event, and another way to earn additional Royale Pass points in the future.

For now, that is all there is to say about the PUBG Mobile 2.0 update issue. Most of the good stuff will come along with the patch, but in true PUBG Mobile fashion, a lot of it will leak out as we get closer to next month’s supposed 2.0.5 patch. And if you want to watch the competition, our Xbox Cloud Gaming Fortnite guide can help.

