release date, rumors, trailer

Whereas Dunes 2 began filming a few days ago, what is there to know about this new opus directed by Denis Villeneuve?

Here’s all the latest rumors and release info. Dunes 2. Release date, official title, synopsis, trailer, casting, filming… Find out everything you need to know about the sequel to Dunes.

Warning, potential spoilers!

News storm ahead

WILL THERE BE A SEQUEL TO DUNE?

Yes, and the best news is that this sequel is already filming! Planned by Denis Villeneuve since the beginnings of the first opus, the continuation of the adventures of Paul Atreides did not however seem guaranteed on the side of Warner. Indeed, if the filmmaker would have preferred to shoot the two films at the same time, the studios however preferred the card of caution, and wait for a first return from the box office before giving the green light. Fortunately, the film’s critical and commercial performance quickly justified the franchise’s potential with the producers, who therefore did not wait very long before giving impetus to the pre-production of Dunes 2.

Future Emperor of the Imperium

WHAT WILL dune 2 TALK ABOUT?

In order to accurately grasp its scope and complexity, filmmaker Denis Villeneuve wanted split the plot of the first novel into two separate features. This new opus will therefore continue to follow Paul Atreides as he continues his training with the Fremen on the planet Arrakis, while providing more screen time for the other characters.

In an interview given to Deadline in November 2021, actress Zendaya revealed that Chani, whom she plays briefly in the first part, will play a major role in the rest of the events. For his part, Paul will come to terms a little more with his destiny as Kwisatz Haderach (supreme being supposed to bring peace to the world) while he seeks revenge on the enemies responsible for the downfall of his family.

In doing so, he will lead the Fremen to engage in combat against the Harkonnens in order to overthrow the Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV and subsequently free the planet from his grip. According to the official synopsis published by Warner, this personal and political conflict will lead him to choose between the love of his life and the future of the known universe.

A bigger role to be expected for the actress

WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT THE CASTING?

The first thing to know about the casting of Dunes 2, is that it will be much more comprehensive than that of its predecessor. Many actors and actresses have thus been confirmed to star in the film since its official announcement in October 2021. Of course, a majority of the main cast from the first film will be returning : spectators will therefore have the pleasure of finding Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgård and Dave Bautista in their respective roles.

To this starry cast will be added Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood), who will play Feyd-Rautha, nephew of Baron Harkonnen. The actor will also be joined by Florence Pugh (Midsommar, Black Widow) who will lend her features to Princess Irulan, one of the five daughters of the Emperor, who will be played by Christopher Walken (sleepy hollow).

There will even be a little touch made in France in the casting of Denis Villeneuve, since Léa Seydoux has also joined the adventure, and will portray the character of Dame Margot. Finally, the Swiss Souheila Yacoub (Between the waves, In body) will also be featured in Dunes 2although its role remains unknown.

Rebecca Ferguson, magnetic, will be back in the sequel

when is the release date of dune 2?

Initially scheduled for release on October 20, 2023 in the United States, Denis Villeneuve’s sequel has however been delayed a bit. Dunes 2 will therefore be released on November 17 in the United States, and on November 15, 2023 in France.

WHERE WILL DUNE 2 BE STREAMED?

Dunes had a simultaneous release in theaters and on HBO Max in the United States. A decision made by Warner Bros. in order to alleviate the pandemic, which was not at all to Villeneuve’s taste. The latter therefore made the theatrical release Dunes 2 one of the key points of its negotiations with the distributor. Lnext will therefore be exclusively broadcast in dark rooms.

HOW TO SEE THE FILM TRAILER?

It does not exist yet, but this article will be updated in case of new information.

WHAT WILL BE THE TITLE OF dune 2?

For now, Dune 2 is officially titled Dune: Part Two. This article will nevertheless be updated in the event of a change.