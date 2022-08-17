release date, rumors, trailer…

action comedy Red Notice with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, available on Netflix since November 2021, will she be entitled to a sequel?

You have loved Red Notice waiting for a sequel? You will not be judged, and this article is for you. Here’s all the latest rumors and release information. Red Notice 2. Release date, official title, synopsis, trailer, casting, filming… Find out everything you need to know about the sequel to Red Notice.

Warning, potential spoilers!

WILL THERE BE A RED NOTICE 2?

After the record card of Red Notice, it was almost obvious that Netflix was going to want to repeat this success, especially since it is still the most viewed film on the platform. If Gal Gadot and director Rawson Marshall Thurber spoke as soon as the film was released about their desire to continue the adventure Red Noticeit will have been necessary to wait until January 2022 for Netflix formalizes Red Notice 2and even announces that a Red Notice 3 was also in preparation.

WHAT WILL RED NOTICE 2 ABOUT?

While no official synopsis has been revealed, the end of Red Notice suggests that in this second part, the trio will have to unite to save their skin. While we learned at the end of the first film that the characters played by Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot were in fact accomplices, Booth (Ryan Reynolds), who managed to escape from Interpol, asks them to join him for a new case.

This new film could therefore be centered on this huge burglary, which should target the Louvre.

There will be breakage

WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT THE CASTING?

Big and maybe only promotional argument from Red Notice : the threesome (which weighed heavily in the budget, with at least 20 million each). Of course he will be back for Red Notice 2 and most likely for Red Notice 3.

While the rest of the cast hasn’t been announced yet, it’s expected that Ritu Arya, who plays Inspector Urvashi Das, will also be back for at least the second installment – especially as we see her in the very end of the first film to stamp with a “red notice” the files of our three daredevils, meaning that in addition to wanting their heads, she made their arrest a personal affair.

WHAT IS THE RELEASE DATE OF RED NOTICE 2?

For now, no release date has been announcedbut if filming begins in early 2023 as announced, Red Notice 2 could be released at the end of 2023. With the trio being very busy, it was also said that Red Notice 3 will be shot immediately.

It remains to be seen if this third part will be released just after the second, or if Netflix will decide to space out the releases.

wonder woman

WHERE WILL RED NOTICE 2 BE AVAILABLE?

Like the previous part, Red Notice 2 will be broadcast exclusively on the Netflix platform.

HOW TO SEE THE FILM TRAILER?

It does not exist yet, but this article will be updated in case of new information.

WHAT WILL BE THE TITLE OF RED NOTICE 2?

For the moment, no title has been revealed. It remains to be seen if Netflix will bet on a slightly original title or if Red Notice 2 will do.