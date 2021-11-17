Renewal of Romagnoli, Milan meets Raiola: the situation

Meeting now scheduled to evaluate the future of the Rossoneri captain Alessio Romagnoli, expiring in June 2022.

Very special period at home Milan, especially for planning the club’s future. With the market still closed, things are starting to get serious on the front renewals.

In recent weeks the club has formalized the extensions of elements such as Kjaer And Saelemaekers, but the more delicate issues are forcibly addressed.

One of these concerns the captain Alessio Romagnoli. The defender born in ’95 is one of the elements of the squad expiring in June 2022, therefore by the end of the current season. A delicate situation which, however, could begin to move.

Read also:

Meeting soon for Romagnoli, no news on the Kessie front

According to the updates of the reporter Fabrizio Romano, a new meeting has already been scheduled between the managers of Milan and the well-known agent Mino Raiola, which has been managing his business interests for some time Romagnoli.

A meeting that will primarily serve to evaluate the possibilities of a contract renewal. The Milan, which already grants the Roman defender about 5 million net per season, he intends not to let him leave at no cost. But an economic effort from Romagnoli and his entourage will be needed.

A delicate situation in this sense, given that Raiola he is renowned for never leaving anything to chance and above all for expecting the best in economic terms for his clients. But the will of may also win Romagnoli, who at the moment is happy at Milanello and does not intend to change the air.

AC Milan have a meeting scheduled with Mino Raiola to talk about Alessio Romagnoli’s contract [current one expires in 2022]. Still no updates on Kessié side. 🔴 #AC Milan Milan will also announce contract extension for manager Stefano Pioli until June 2024 in the next few days. – Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 17, 2021

Roman he also gave two other updates on the renewal front at Milan. First of all, there would be no news on Franck Kessie, another highly thorny case. Furthermore, the extension of the technician should be announced shortly Stefano Pioli, who will sign until June 30, 2024, as confirmation of the excellent relationship with the management and the Milanese environment.