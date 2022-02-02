Replicas: on Rai 2 first tv the sci-fi with Keanu Reeves

S.and after the first evening you are already saturated with the Sanremo Festival, tonight on Rai 2 at 9.30 pm it arrives on first tv Replicasfilm with Keanu Reeves halfway between science fiction, thriller and family melodrama. A rambling film, but enjoyable in its own way (especially for B-Movie lovers), which he certifies as the actor of the trilogy Matrix is now the undisputed king of the sci-fi genre.

Directed, with a heavy hand, by Jeffrey Machmanoff, the film unfortunately it suffers too much from some now obsolete themes. And the good acting performance of the protagonist is not enough to make it exciting too complex a story and excessively layered. Even for the most attentive and patient spectator.

Replicas: the plot of the movie

William Foster (Keanu Reeves) is a scientist who deals with cloning and bioengineering. Man has been trying for some time to graft the neural mind of newly dead subjects into robotic bodies but every attempt has always been in vain. But when, due to an accident, the man loses his wife and three children Matt, Sophie and ZoeWilliam decides to experiment on them with new techniques which perhaps will allow him to carry out his experiment.

The scientist thus he transfers their minds to clones but unfortunately the little Zoe is “excluded” due to the lack of a fourth cloning tank. Now William will have to transfer the ‘brain’ to the clones and erase all memories of Zoe but will he be able to perform this complicated procedure? AND will the replicas be in all respects like the originals?

A film out of time

For two decades now, the combination of Keanu Reeves and science fiction should, in theory, always be a winner. Just think of the success of the trilogy Matrixof the fictional saga of John Wick and, even earlier, the little cult of 1995 Johnny Mnemonic. It is therefore surprising that the actor got involved in a project that, on paper, seems to have already lost from the start. Replicas in fact it offers immediately an “old” imaginary, made up of clones and virtual reality which ten years ago had already gone out of fashion.

Not to mention the speech on the so-called transhumanism, or the theory that advocates a total fusion of the human body with technology. Although the theme, albeit dated, lends itself to numerous reflections, the film chooses the way of hard and pure entertainment.

With a turn, about half an hour from the end, which leads to conspiracy thriller, when the shady bosses of the protagonist steal the precious clones from him, but unfortunately the film does not manage to ennoble all the elements put in place.

Replicas thus becomes a b-movie with a thousand implications left halfway, with bad digital effects and a plot halfway between Frankenstein And The Island. Only the performance of Keanu Reeves is saved, forced to say many stupid things, and frankly incomprehensible if you are not a scientist, but with a deep conviction. AND his method of acting, not at all emphatic, gives complex nuances to a tragic but too monotonous character.

