Report: Shakira wants to put walls in her house to prevent access to the parents of Gerard Piqu

ANDhe end of the relationship between the Colombian singer Shakira and the Spanish soccer player FC Barcelona, ​​Gerard Piquecontinues to expose the fractured and tense relationship of the famous couple, this time, the report of “mamarazzis” reveals that the distance between the two must be even worse than we thought.

According to the report, the house where the couple lived had as neighbors a house belonging to the parents of pique and another of the parents of Shakirathe houses were interconnected, however, the singer’s idea is to destroy the common access, according to the information, the Colombian believes that since they are not a family, they should no longer have things in common.

Walls to separate the houses of Shakira and Piqu?

The three houses are located in the Municipality of Esplugues de Llobregatwhich is located in the city of Barcelona, ​​and the information from the journalist Laura Fe, during chapter 16 of her video podcast with Lorena Vzquez, confirms this version.

“Shakira is seriously considering cutting off one house from the otherFa said. “It’s not her family anymore and she’ll want to split up the common parts.”

The issue could become even more serious, since the relationship between the in-laws could be so tense that the singer was thinking of building walls between the grandparents’ houses, according to Vzquez, who also reported that there is a common pool in the residential area known as What Diagonal Cityit is unknown if that area is also planned to have walls.

Gerard Piqué’s new girlfriend

While these plans materialize, according to Fa and Vzquez, Piqu has already turned the page because he is dating a 22-year-old woman whose name has not been revealed, but begins with the letter “C” with which they have been seen together according to the same media journalist who reported the scoop on the separation between the two personalities from the entertainment industry.